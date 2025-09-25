Ibom Air Crew Resuscitates Passenger, Administers Life-saving Emergency CPR

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





A female passenger on-board Ibom Air Flight 561, from Abuja to Lagos, on September 21, who experienced a medical emergency shortly after take-off, was resuscitated by the cabin crew, who administered necessary first-aid procedures, the airline’s management said, in a statement on Wednesday.

The airline stated, “Our cabin crew, fully trained in handling in-flight medical emergencies, responded swiftly and professionally by administering oxygen, CPR, and other first-aid protocols.

“Prior to departure, the Senior Cabin Crew Member (SCCM) was notified of a Passenger with Reduced Mobility (PRM), travelling with her husband and family.

“Shortly after take-off, and as the crew commenced in-flight service, a medical emergency was reported in the cabin. The SCCM and the team immediately assessed the situation and made a public announcement requesting medical personnel on-board, but none was available.”

The statement said, “The crew promptly applied the DRABCDE protocol — Danger, Response, Airway, Breathing, Circulation, Disability, Exposure — in line with first-aid best practice. The passenger, who had no detectable pulse or breathing, was moved to the galley area where CPR and oxygen administration were carried out.

“In accordance with standard safety procedures, the captain made the decision to return to Abuja to ensure the passenger received immediate medical attention. During the flight back, the crew took turns performing chest compressions and providing updates to the captain until landing.

“Upon arrival, the passenger, who had been successfully resuscitated by the Ibom Air crew, was handed over to the airport’s emergency medical response team for further care.

“At the time of transfer, the passenger’s pulse and breathing had been revived, and she was reported stable. The flight was subsequently turned around and resumed service.”

The statement added, “Passenger safety remains Ibom Air’s highest priority. We commend our cabin crew for their professionalism and swift response, and we also acknowledge the airport medical team for their immediate support on arrival.”