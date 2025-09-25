Court Restrains CCETC from Ossiomo Power Infrastructure

•As Ossiomo Power, CCETC head to Singapore arbitration centre

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City





An Edo State High Court has restrained Jiangsu Communication Clean Energy Technology Company Limited (CCETC) from gaining access to Ossiomo Power and Infrastructure Company Limited pending the hearing and determination of motion on notice.

Justice Mary Itsueli, vacation judge, gave the restraining order in an ex-parte motion filed before the Court by Counsel to Ossiomo Power, Emmanuel Usoh.

In a related development, the ownership dispute between the Ossiomo Power and Infrastructure Company Limited and the Chinese firm, the Jiangsu Communication Clean Energy Technology Company Limited (CCETC) have headed to the Singapore International Centre for arbitration on the dispute between both partners.

This was confirmed on Wednesday by Counsel to Ossiomo Power, Emmanuel Usoh in a press statement in Benin City.

Both firms entered a joint venture for the establishment of the CCETC Ossiomo Power Company (COPC) through which the first Independent Power Plant (IPP) was constructed at Ologbo, Ikpoba-Okha local government area.

Meanwhile, in the suit marked B/242/2025, Ossiomo Investment Limited, Ossiomo Power and Infrastructure Company Limited, Ossiomo Offsites and Utility Limited, Quadrant Gas Development Company Limited are the claimants while Jiangsu Communication Clean Energy Technology Company Limited (CCETC) stand as defendant.

Usoh had, on behalf of Ossiomo Ossiomo Power and Infrastructure Company Limited, approached the court and sought an interim injunction restraining CCETC from gaining access to the land or utilising any property belonging to the claimant.

He sought an interim order restraining “the Defendant whether by itself, agents, representatives, Directors, staff, privies assigns, or anyone directly or otherwise and howsoever described from parading itself as a member or a shareholder of the 2nd Claimant or relying on using the Joint Venture Agreement pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.”

In enrollment of the order dated September 11, 2025, Justice Itsueli, said having, “given a most careful consideration to the application, supporting affidavit and annexures, I am minded to grant the interim order of injunction.”

The vacation judge therefore ordered that, “The Defendant whether by itself, privies, assigns and anyone directly or otherwise and howsoever described are restrained from accessing, utilizing the infrastructure of the Claimants including the 33KVA lines, gas engines and gas infrastructure built by the Claimants to supply gas to the power plant and generate electricity supply whether by bulk sales or transmission to corporate entities or individuals in Edo State pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice already filed.

Hon. Itsueli also ordered “The Defendant whether by itself, agents, representatives, Directors, staff, privies, assigns, or anyone directly or otherwise and howsoever described are restrained from parading themselves member or shareholder of the 2nd Claimant or relying or using the Joint Venture Agreement pending the pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice already filed.”

Ossiomo Power and Infrastructure Company Limited and CCETC have been in ownership tussle which led to the power plant being shut down on September 1, 2025.

On Ossiomo and Edo State Government, Usoh said: “Our relationship with the Edo State Government is what we call Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).

“Ossiomo develops power and sells to Edo State Government at market value. They are our landlord; we cannot owe grudge against the government. My appeal to the government is to do business with us so that everyone in Edo will benefit.”