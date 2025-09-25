CBN Warns Against Naira Hoarding, Sundry Abuses

•Says there’re adequate banknotes to meet demand nationwide

James Emejo in Abuja





Deputy Governor, Operations, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Bala Bello, yesterday, warned of the consequences of careless handling of Naira notes, including folding, tearing, spraying at social events, or writing on them.

Bello gave the warning in Abuja during the flag-off of a nationwide sensitisation campaign on proper Naira notes handling, with the theme, “Naira Our Pride: Handle with Care.”

He said such abuses undermined the dignity of the national currency and raised the cost of replacement.

Represented by CBN Director, Currency Operations and Branch Management Department (COBMD), Mr. Sikiru Adetona, the deputy governor, particularly cautioned against cash hoarding ahead of the festive season, stressing that such practices disrupt circulation and impose undue pressure on the financial system.

He urged Nigerians to explore alternative payment channels to reduce reliance on cash.

Bello said, “The Naira is more than a means of payment. It represents our national pride, our sovereignty, and our shared destiny as a people.

“Unfortunately, careless practices undermine the dignity of our national symbol and increase the costs of maintaining it. This campaign is not just a central bank initiative; it is a call to collective action.”

The apex bank said it had made sufficient arrangements to ensure adequate supply of banknotes to meet demand across the country.

Adetona, in his speech delivered by CBN Deputy Director, Kazeem Olatinwo, said while Naira availability was guaranteed, particularly as the yuletide approached, “what is needed is proper handling to keep our notes clean and fit for use.”

He stressed that the campaign was not just about preserving the local currency but also building confidence in the local currency.

He added that the initiative was a collective responsibility, which stakeholders, including schools, markets, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), civil society groups, and the media must partner with the CBN to educate Nigerians.

The CBN director said, “As we approach the yuletide, the Bank has made sufficient arrangements to ensure adequate supply of banknotes to meet demand nationwide. What is needed is proper handling to keep our notes clean and fit for use.

“This campaign is much more than the proper handling of banknotes. It is about respect for our national symbol, confidence in our financial system, and a collective responsibility we all share.”

In her remarks, CBN acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, Mrs. Hakama Ali, said respecting the naira was a civic duty that must be honoured.

Ali said, “The naira is our critical symbol of national identity. Do not spray, hawk or mutilate it. From today, all Nigerians are implored to be advocates and ambassadors of clean Naira notes.”

The roadshow will extend to schools, markets, motor parks, and communities across the country to ensure the message reached every citizen.