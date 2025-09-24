Otu Receives Holcim Group, Assures Investors of Favourable Investment Climate

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu, has assured Holcim Cement, which has taken over ownership of Lafarge Africa Plc, of his administration’s unwavering support in providing an enabling environment for investment growth in the state.

The governor gave the assurance while receiving a high-powered delegation of the cement giants in Calabar, where he welcomed the company’s expanded global capacity and renewed commitment to the state.

Otu, expressing delight over the visit, said the long-standing relationship between Cross River and Lafarge had strengthened confidence and must be built upon. He commended the company for its corporate social responsibility interventions, noting that such efforts had benefitted host communities and improved livelihoods.

“We have come a long way together. What excites me most is that beyond cement, you are now bringing additional investments in areas such as waste management and infrastructure.”

“This marriage will be a strong one, and I assure you that Cross River is safe, stable, and open for business,” Otu said.

The governor pledged government’s readiness to synergise with Holcim in infrastructure development, including jetties, terminals, and other projects. He emphasised that the state’s natural endowments and ongoing development plans made it a prime destination for global investors.

Otu, while commending the delegation, expressed optimism that the partnership would open new frontiers of growth, job creation, and prosperity in line with his administration’s People First agenda.

Vice President of Holcim Cement, Mr. Xu Gang, in his remarks, reaffirmed the company’s resolve to deepen its investments in Nigeria, particularly in Cross River.

Gang lauded the state government and host communities for their support, promising greater contributions to skills development, knowledge transfer, and corporate social responsibility initiatives.

“We did not come just to acquire Lafarge. Our vision is to expand, invest more in people, and grow capacity. We are committed to supporting local communities and making Cross River a model for sustainable investment,” Gang said.

Also speaking, the Group Managing Director/CEO of Lafarge Africa Plc, Mr. Lolu Alade Akinyemi, highlighted the significance of the company’s Mfamosing plant, the largest cement plant in Nigeria, to the national economy. He described Governor Otu as a dependable ally of industry, praising his administration for prioritizing peace and investor confidence.

“Your Excellency, Lafarge Africa is part and parcel of Cross River. With Holcim as our new majority shareholder, we are confident that the future holds even greater opportunities in employment, training, and sustainable development for our host communities,” Akinyemi said.

The visit, which follows Holcim’s recent acquisition of majority shares in Lafarge Africa, underscored the multinational’s plan to expand its footprint in Nigeria beyond cement to include aggregates, waste management, and infrastructure solutions.