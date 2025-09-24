NGO Empowers Rural Women, Supports Children with Trauma Management, Learning Materials

Funmi Ogundare

The Hauwanat Gafure Charity, a non-profit organisation , is providing critical support for indigent women and children in rural communities through trauma management, counseling, and educational assistance.

Established in May 2023 by Dr. Shade Vivian Adeyemi, the organisation is dedicated to helping single and widowed mothers as well as children facing socio-economic challenges. Its programs focus on trauma recovery, remedial and reformatory counseling, and building coping mechanisms for bereavement, single parenthood, and poverty-related struggles.

Speaking at a program held recently, at Otan Ayegbaju, Boluwaduro LGA in Osun State, Dr. Adeyemi explained that Hauwanat Gafure Charity seeks to touch lives and provide reasons for people to want to be better.

She expressed appreciation to partners and supporters who have contributed to the organisation’s efforts, noting that many beneficiaries are already doing better emotionally and striving to improve their lives.

As part of its intervention, the charity, she noted, provides small start-up capital to indigent single and widowed mothers, enabling them to begin or strengthen their businesses, adding that children in rural communities also benefit from learning materials such as school bags, books, writing materials, water bottles, shoes, and other essential items.

“Beyond financial and material aid, the organisation offers training in resiliency skills and self-management techniques to help beneficiaries cope with daily challenges and improve academic motivation and performance among rural children,” the founder stated adding,” since its inception, Hauwanat Gafure Charity has grown into a beacon of hope for many families, with beneficiaries beginning to rebuild their lives and contribute positively to their communities.