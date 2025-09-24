EU Urges Nigeria to Focus on Provision of Livelihood Opportunities to Cage Sources of Terrorist Recruitment

Linus Aleke in Abuja





European Union Delegation to Nigeria and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have urged Nigeria to focus on the provision of livelihood opportunities for youths to cut off sources of terrorist recruitment in the country.

EU also revealed that insurgents had become increasingly adept at exploiting breaches of fundamental rights by authorities to persuade vulnerable citizens—particularly young people—that they represented justice and righteousness, while portraying the government as the enemy.

Speaking at the validation of the revised policy framework and National Action Plan for Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism (PCVE) in Nigeria, yesterday, in Abuja, EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Gautier Mignot, stated that winning the hearts and minds of the population and civil society required special care in protecting and respecting the fundamental rights of all citizens.

Mignot also called for the domestication of the national strategy and action plan at the state level.

He stated, “The terrorist threat is a particularly complex one, requiring a ‘whole-of-government’ and even a ‘whole-of-society’ approach. This is why the overall counter-terrorism strategy and the revised framework on PCVE are essential tools, along with the Violent Extremism Action Plan, which outlines specific actions aimed at reducing and preventing radicalisation.

“It is also extremely important to domesticate the national strategy and action plan at the state level, particularly by working to improve government presence in rural areas to avoid marginalisation.

“Furthermore, we hope the action plan will focus on prevention as well as on providing livelihood opportunities and skills development, particularly among the youth, to make them less vulnerable to recruitment by extremist groups who promise financial incentives.”

Acknowledging the efforts made by the Nigerian government to tackle the terrorist threat not only nationally but also regionally, the EU envoy stated that recent events in the North-east showed that insurgent groups remained a threat.

He reaffirmed the European Union’s resolute commitment to supporting the government of Nigeria in promoting peace and security, fostering social cohesion, and building resilience for all citizens.

In his welcome address, National Coordinator of the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Major General Adamu Laka, underscored Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to the non-kinetic dimensions of counterterrorism.

Laka stated that Nigeria had long recognised that military responses alone could not defeat violent extremism, stating that only by addressing the root causes, strengthening communities, and amplifying credible voices can the country secure lasting peace.

He said, “This framework therefore embodies that vision, anchoring prevention and resilience as central pillars of our national strategy.

“We have established early-warning mechanisms, enhanced community engagement, invested in youth empowerment programmes, improved the inclusion of gender perspectives, strengthened civic education and counter-narrative efforts, and deepened collaboration with civil society and religious leaders.”

In a goodwill message, Emir of Kaura Namoda, Dr. Sanusi Mohammed Ahmad, said traditional institutions in Nigeria were waiting patiently for the revised policy to tackle terrorism at the grassroots.

Chairman of the National Steering Committee of the Partnership Against Violent Extremism (PAVE) Network, Jaye Gaskia, said civil society organisations in Nigeria were involved in the design and implementation of the current policy and had actively participated in the review process.