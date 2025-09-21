Where Nigeria Stands in China’s Global Governance Initiative Amid Global Unrest

With recent trends in international relations, there is urgent needs to open the door for new and enduring friends, Michael Olugbode writes on what Nigeria and the rest of Africa stands to gain in China’s Global Governance Initiative

Nigeria and other nations on Africa continent have a significant stake in China’s Global Governance Initiative (GGI), which aims to promote a more just and equitable global governance system. The initiative is in tandem with Africa’s aspirations for a multipolar world order, where developing nations have a stronger voice.

China’s Global Governance Initiative introduced by Chinese President Xi Jinping, aims at strengthening cooperation and ensure stability in a multipolar world order. It’s part of China’s broader efforts to shape global governance, through it China positions itself as a responsible player advocating for genuine multilateralism, with the UN at its core. The GGI is part of China’s broader efforts, following initiatives like the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, and Global Civilization Initiative, showcasing China’s commitment to contributing Chinese wisdom and public goods to global challenges.

Xi called on nations to “work together for a more just and equitable global governance system,” emphasizing the need for a shared future for humanity. The initiative comes at a time of mounting global crises—from the wars in Ukraine and Gaza to internal conflicts in Sudan and rising tensions between Israel and Iran. These, alongside climate change and economic instability, have intensified calls for reform.

Its key objectives and principles include ensuring sovereignty equality, this emphasizes that all countries, regardless of size, strength, or wealth, are equal participants, decision-makers, and beneficiaries in global governance. Giving oxygen to international rule of law by advocates for the upholding of the UN Charter’s purposes and principles and applying international law equally.

Of importance is the promotion of multilateralism, advocating for extensive consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits, and opposing unilateralism. It also agitates that wing should be given to people-centered approach, insisting that people from all nations benefit from global governance; and that encourages practical cooperation and tangible outcomes among countries.

It should be recalled that the GGI emerges amid global uncertainties, technological upheaval, and widening inequality. China deems it imperative the need to reshape international cooperation mechanisms, addressing perceived shortcomings in current multilateral systems, an initiative that reflects China’s vision for a balanced and inclusive international order. It is no wonder it gains strong support from countries in the Global South seeking stronger voices globally. Overall, China’s global governance efforts are sparking widespread discussion and attention, reflecting its growing role in shaping international cooperation and cultural dialogue.

It also has Russia’s Endorsement as it was reported that Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in the past had praised the initiative, aligning with dissatisfaction toward a unipolar world.

China’s GCI has also led to increased cultural exchanges, visa-free policies for 29 countries, and events like the World Conference of Classics.

This initiative offers Africa great opportunities which include stronger global voice, now Africa can amplify its role in shaping governance frameworks on emerging issues like AI, cyberspace, and outer space; Alignment with AU Agenda 2063, the GGI complements Africa’s vision for a united and influential continent; it offers partnerships with opportunities for collaboration with China and other partners on development, security, and cultural exchange.

Nigeria weighing the goods of the initiative could not but endorsed it, welcoming its principles of sovereign equality, rule of law, multilateralism, people-centered governance, and results-oriented action

Overall, the GGI presents Africa with a platform to shape global reforms, address historical injustices, and pursue a more equitable international order.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi described the initiative as timely, aligning with the UN Charter and reinforcing the United Nations’ central role in global affairs. “The world is fraught with challenges,” Wang said, “and the GGI offers a framework for collective action through multilateral mechanisms.”

Nigeria stands to benefit significantly from the initiative. Following President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s visit to the 9th Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, China-Nigeria relations were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership- a move seen as deepening trust and cooperation.

The implications of the initiative for Nigeria include- Economic Growth: The GGI can contribute to Nigeria’s economic growth by promoting infrastructure development, healthcare, and agricultural modernization.

Global Influence: Nigeria’s participation in the GGI can enhance its global influence, particularly in campaigning for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

And Strategic Partnership: As a key strategic partner for China, Nigeria can benefit from China’s commitment to supporting Africa’s development and promoting global governance reforms.

For Africa, the GGI presents a chance to amplify its voice in international institutions, access new technologies, and finance climate-friendly development. It also promises stronger partnerships with China in infrastructure, healthcare, and agriculture.

Speaking on China’s Global Governance Initiative, Director of the Chinese Centre,

Mr. Charles Onunaiju,, underscored the initiative’s significance, stating that global governance must move beyond power politics. “It must no longer be the case that might make right,” he added that: “The GGI responds to the Global South’s call for peace, development, and cooperation.”

Onunaiju added that the initiative answers fundamental questions about who governs, for whom governance is conducted, and how it should be carried out. He called for a fairer global system that shares development opportunities and confronts challenges collectively.

As the world navigates an increasingly fragmented landscape, the Global Governance Initiative may offer a blueprint for unity, reform, and resilience—anchored in shared values and mutual respect.

The GGI is the fourth major global initiative proposed by President Xi, following the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilization Initiative.

It must however be highlighted that China’s initiatives reflect a shift toward multipolarity, contrasting with Western-led structures. It must also be scrutinized amid US-China tensions, with debates on their implications for global governance.

China’s Global Governance Initiative is indeed gaining traction, especially amid current global uncertainties, and has created opportunities for Nigeria and the rest of Africa that an alternative friend is available to feel their pains.