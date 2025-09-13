2027: Unite or Lose Presidential Bid, PDP Warned

.As Obi canvasses electoral reforms

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The National Legal Adviser of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kamaldeen Ajibade, has issued a stern warning to the party to unite and solve its internal crisis or kiss the 2027 presidential election goodbye.

This was coming as the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the last general election, Peter Obi, in a meeting with his followers, the Obidients, canvassed for electoral reforms.

Ajibade gave this warning at the PDP National Restoration Movement National Summit in Abuja, where he and other party leaders addressed members on the need for reconciliation and unity.

Ajibade said, “A fractured PDP cannot heal a fractured nation. It is only when we restore internal harmony and democracy that we can credibly present ourselves as the alternative Nigeria desperately seeks,” Ajibade said.

According to him, party insiders are concerned that if disputes in the party are not resolved, they could resurface before 2027 and further weaken the PDP’s ability to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He recalled the PDP’s achievements during its time in government, which include stabilising democracy, attracting foreign investment, and introducing reforms in telecommunications, banking, and pensions under former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

“A house divided against itself cannot stand. A divided PDP cannot win elections. A divided PDP cannot save Nigeria.

“Unity requires sacrifice. We must place Nigeria above personal ambition. Ambition is not a sin, but when ambition threatens the core values and existence of the party we have all built, it becomes destructive,” he added.

Meanwhile, the former governor of Anambra State, Obi has called for comprehensive electoral reforms to move elections and electioneering matters forward.

According to Obi who took to his X account said,”After I met with Former President Goodluck Jonathan in Abuja on Thursday, I attended the 3rd Annual National Summit of one of Obidient support groups (CPO), as well as the public presentation of the book titled, ‘The Flame of Hope: Igniting the Soul of a Nation’ written by Emeka Patrick Ude.

”The gathering was not only a celebration of ideas but also a reaffirmation of our collective journey toward building a Nigeria that works for all. In my remarks, I highlighted the urgent need for comprehensive electoral reforms, which remain the bedrock of any functional democracy to drive inclusive growth, create jobs, unlock the immense potential of our young population and improve the critical areas of development, health, education and pull our people out of poverty.

”I also encouraged Nigerians, especially the youth, to deepen their participation in the electoral process and to hold on firmly to their belief in a new Nigeria. The journey to a better nation is never easy, but with faith, resilience, focus, and unity of purpose, we can birth a country that reflects the values of justice, equity, greatness and shared prosperity,” Obi stated.

He commended the CPO group for their consistency, resilience, and commitment to this cause.

”I sincerely appreciate Emeka Patrick Ude for his literary contribution through this book, which serves as both an inspiration and a call to action for all who desire to see our nation rise again.”