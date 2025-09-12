Wole Soyinka: I Was Kidnapped, Robbed in Romania

Renowned Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has narrated how he was abducted and robbed during a visit to Bucharest, Romania, after missing his hosts at the airport.

The playwright had visited the country to attend the prestigious Sibiu International Theatre Festival (FITS), which is one of the largest performing arts festivals in the world, attracting thousands of artists and spectators globally.

In an interview with TheNEWS, the playwright recounted the experience, which unfolded shortly after his arrival in Romania, stressing that he arrived in Bucharest at 12:10 a.m. in high spirits, looking forward to the festival.

According to him, events took a dramatic turn after he and the party meant to pick him up missed each other at the airport. Thereafter, he stated that he boarded what appeared to be an official taxi to Novotel Hotel, where he was scheduled to lodge.

Instead of heading for the hotel, the driver, he explained, diverted to a deserted, dimly lit area, where he was coerced into surrendering his bank details.

He said: “So I got into the taxi and the man drove and drove and finally we got to a spot. It was now close to 1 o’clock in the dead of the night. And I thought we were in the hotel. Then he brought out his POS. A conversation took place.

“Anyway, the bottom line is that I was in effect abducted, robbed, and deposited in this strange place. I had to enter it without seeing the POS because this man kept hiding it. He was insisting ‘enter your pin, enter your pin.’

“That drama lasted inside the taxi between 25 and 30 minutes. I was deliberately entering the wrong pin, playing for time, hoping people would come out maybe from the hotel or be strolling around. It was one of those times when everybody refused to come out. Completely bare where I was. No sign.

“I didn’t discover it wasn’t a hotel until I finally got down. I was still playing for time, hoping somebody would come out of the hotel, maybe smoking cigarettes, even a street worker or whatever. So, it became a battle of wills inside the car, which approached violence – he wondering who I was, what I was and I playing for time, hoping somebody would come along.

“And then you can imagine all sorts of imagination in my head. Why had he dropped me in this particular place? Was it a gang-infested area? Let’s just say it was a weird and not very comfortable kind of situation. Eventually, that night, anyway, I got to the hotel. I was picked up by a car and taken to Sibiu,” he narrated.