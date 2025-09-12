Senate Lacks Legislative Power Over Private Companies, Says Enang

•As FG moves to cut food prices via transport, input reforms

Former Presidential Adviser on National Assembly Matters, Senator Ita Solomon Enang, has cautioned the 10th Senate against overreaching its constitutional limits by summoning or investigating private companies.

He made this assertion during a capacity-building workshop organised by members of the Senate Press Corps at the National Assembly Library Complex in Abuja on Wednesday.

The five-term federal lawmaker, who served in both chambers of the federal parliament from 1999 to 2015, spoke on the theme “Parliamentary Reporting: Issues, Challenges and Responsibilities.”

The event was also attended by the Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi; Spokesperson for the Senate, Senator Yemi Adaramodu; Clerk to the National Assembly, Mr. Kamoru Ogunlana, and the Director General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman; among others, who presented papers.

Enang emphasized that the legislative powers granted to the National Assembly under Section 4 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) are strictly confined to matters on the Exclusive Legislative List and oversight of public institutions involved in the administration of public funds or implementation of federal laws.

He warned that ongoing practices by legislative committees, including issuing summons and demanding documents from private companies, have exceeded constitutional bounds and amount to a disregard for judicial authority.

Enang said, “There is a current trend where the legislature, through her committees, has exceeded her powers in many respects, especially concerning private companies and citizens beyond her remit.

“The National Assembly has no legislative or investigative authority over private companies not involved in executing public laws or disbursing public funds.”

Citing judicial precedents, Enang referenced two critical rulings, DHL International Nigeria Limited v. Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and NECA & Ors v. Attorney-General of the Federation.

He said the verdict established that private entities are not subject to legislative inquiries under Sections 88 and 89 of the Constitution.

In the NECA judgment, Enang said Hon. Justice J.H. Sankey of the Court of Appeal held that private companies, having no legal responsibility for implementing laws or managing public funds, fall outside the scope of legislative investigations.

The former presidential liaison adviser added that any continued action by Senate Committees in the affected areas, especially while cases are still pending in court, undermines the rule of law.

His comments come just two days after the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) published an open letter in THISDAY (September 8, 2025, page 15), decrying the duplication of oversight functions and legislative intrusion into corporate affairs.

Enang said, “Such practices create confusion, undermine the authority of MDAs, and waste valuable business resources.

He urged the federal lawmakers to await the Supreme Court’s decision on the matter before further action.

Turning his attention to the media, Enang urged parliamentary reporters to focus more on legislative content, particularly bills, rather than sensational news.

He described parliamentary journalism as a specialized and critical part of democratic development that requires continuous education and professionalism.

“I encourage you to obtain and study bills before reporting on them. Doing so will elevate the quality of your journalism and ensure accurate public understanding of legislative intentions,” he said.

He also recommended that the National Assembly sponsor ongoing training for its press corps through institutions such as the Nigeria Institute of Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS).

Enang concluded by encouraging journalists to consider active participation in politics. “Others have done it. You too can,” he urged.

Meanwhile, as part of renewed efforts to address post-harvest losses and soaring food prices, the federal government has unveiled new strategies aimed at strengthening the agricultural value chain and easing transport challenges that drive up commodity costs.

Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, disclosed while speaking at the workshop that the ministry is intensifying implementation of its Post-Harvest for Sustainable Development programme, which brings stakeholders together to support farmers in reducing losses after harvest.

Abdullahi revealed that transportation inefficiencies remain a major contributor to high food prices nationwide.

The minister said, “The president has issued a marching order, and a Federal Executive Council committee is working to ensure smoother passage of agricultural commodities across critical routes.

“The cost of transporting food items significantly impacts final prices, and we are committed to addressing this.”

He added the government is also focusing on domestic input production to reduce reliance on costly imports.

Additionally, initiatives like the Farmer’s Health Skill programme and cooperative reform plans are being rolled out to empower rural communities and boost productivity.

“These reforms are crucial for food security, job creation, and reducing economic pressure on Nigerians,” he said.

The one-day workshop was attended by parliamentary correspondents, legislative aides, and media professionals covering the National Assembly.