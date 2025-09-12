Minister of Environment: Nigeria Working Towards Transition to Low-Sulphur Fuels

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Minister of Environment, Balarabe Lawal, has revealed that Nigeria is presently working towards transition to low-sulphur fuels. Lawal disclosed this in Abuja during the commemoration of the third International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies.

He said, “I am pleased to inform you that the Federal Ministry of Environment, in collaboration with other Government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, as well as key stakeholders such as NNPCL, SON, and DPR, are working towards the transition to low-sulphur fuels. The Nigeria Industrial Standards (NIS) for petroleum products have been reviewed in line with AFRI IV standards and will soon be implemented.”

Lawal added, “On vehicular emissions, the administration of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, is promoting clean air by discouraging the importation of old vehicles, encouraging local manufacturing, and advancing the adoption of alternative fuels such as CNG and LNG.

“The government also supports the importation of electric vehicles, efficient mass transport systems (rail and waterways), and prioritizes CNG for its low emissions and affordability, with plans for a gradual transition to hydrogen and electric vehicles.

“I am further pleased to announce government approval of a Green Hydrogen Project in partnership with UNIDO, while also developing a framework for states to establish Vehicular Emissions Testing Centres in line with global best practices.”

He also stated, “Ministry of Environment is advancing a National Policy on Air Quality Management alongside the youth-led National Clean Air Programme under the slogan #BreatheEasyNigeria. With support from the Pediatric Association of Nigeria, UNDP, and Bhustan Energy & Environmental Services, we are raising awareness using credible data and engaging young people whose fragile lungs deserve protection.”

Lawal said, “Today, the Department of Pollution Control and Environmental Health is signing an MoU with the Environmental Health Council of Nigeria to extend clean air advocacy to all 774 Local Government Areas.”

He stated that the International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies was aimed at raising public awareness on the essential role of clean air in survival, productivity, economic growth, and environmental sustainability.

The global goal is to achieve a 50 per cent reduction of all forms of air pollution by 2030, calling on all to commit to conscious choices that reduce air pollution – especially in their daily activities at home such as cooking.

Lawal said, “Globally, air pollution is recognized as the leading environmental health risk, causing over seven million deaths annually even more than malaria and HIV/AIDS combined. Nigeria shares this burden, as air pollution is linked to stroke, heart disease, COPD, lung cancer, pneumonia, cataracts, dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

“The cost of global inaction remains severe, with devastating impacts on health, ecosystems, and economies. In Nigeria, bush burning, vehicular emissions, gas flaring, and venting remain major contributors to pollution with negative effects on both human health and ecosystems.”

Earlier, Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mahmud Kambari, said the National Clean Air Programme represented a coordinated framework to protect the environment, safeguard public health, and align with global best practices.

Kambari stated, “Today, we are witnessing ground-breaking innovative solutions that make it easier for every Nigerian to get involved in our mission to tackle air pollution.

“Together, we can turn the tide on this silent killer. Let’s work together and Breathe Easily.”