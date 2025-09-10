2027: More Govs Will Join APC, Says Yilwatda

•As factionalised Bayelsa APC endorses Tinubu for second term

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa





National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, has said more governors in the country will join the party ahead of the 2027 general election.

Speaking during the Bayelsa State Chapter’s 12th expanded stakeholders’ meeting and endorsement for President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday in Yenagoa, the state capital, Yilwatda said because Tinubu had done well, more governors and senators had abandoned their parties and joined APC to ensure that the president wins overwhelmingly in 2027.

Yilwatda, represented by APC Deputy National Chairman, South, Chief Emma Eneukwu, stated that Tinubu was on the move to take Nigeria to a greater height.

Some key leaders of the Bayelsa State chapter of APC were conspicuously absent as the party endorsed Tinubu for 2027 presidential election.

Among key leaders that shunned the meeting were Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, the governorship candidate of the party during 2019 governorship election, Chief David Lyon, and some key leaders loyal them.

It was gathered that the internal wrangling rocking in the party in the state, which led to the suspension of Lokpobiri and others members loyal to him, seems unending as both Lokpobiri and Sylva lay claim to party leadership in the state.

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwore, and Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, recently dumped PDP and joined APC to support the president’s re-election.

Yilwatda said, “Our doors are still open, more governors are still moving in to our party, more personalities are still moving in, senators, members of the House of representatives, because of the caliber, integrity and the output of the person we make president.

“Other people who are running around trying to challenge the president in the 2027 election, but of course you know, when you have a lion and other small animals are barking, the lion doesn’t even take notice of them, he goes about his duties properly, that is what the president is doing.

“It is expected that dogs will bark, it’s expected that opposition will speak and rise, but it is well assured that we have a product that even a blind man in this country will support overwhelmingly.

“I am very happy with the South-south geopolitical zone because all the governors that were in the other political parties before have seen the quality of the character of the president and the person we are presenting and marketing to return as the President of the Federal republic.

“Because of what they saw in Mr. President, they have all abandoned their own political parties, and joined our great party, so that they can put hands together to move Nigeria forward, and that is very commendable.

“From the South-east, we use the South-south as an example, because all the governors are very realistic, understanding, they have moved on abandoning their parties, just to make sure that their goal of making Nigeria a greater country is achieved.

“They are leaving their parties to come to APC to support Mr. President in 2027 to record an overwhelming victory, so that as we go into 2027, governance will be easier.

“The president is not afraid; he takes the bull by the horn, what others do not have the political will to embark on, he goes about it and he achieves results, this president is on the move to take Nigeria to a greater height.”

He called for the unity and togetherness of the party members in Bayelsa in order to record an overwhelming victory in the 2027 general election.

Also speaking, the former Governor of Bayelsa State, Chief Timipre Sylva, stated that APC in Bayelsa State was united ahead of the general election.

Meanwhile, the party passed a vote of confidence on Tinubu, endorsing him as sole candidate for the 2027 presidential polls.

The party stated that they endorsed the president’s candidature in recognition of “his outstanding leadership and vision”, demonstrated since assuming office in 2023.

Preye Oseke, an ex-federal lawmaker, seconded the motion raised by Ambassador Phillip Ikrusi to endorse the president.

Party leaders further praised Tinubu’s bold reforms in the economy, infrastructure, energy and security sectors, stressing, “the reforms have laid a solid foundation for a prosperous Nigeria and rekindled the hope of citizens.”