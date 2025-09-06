Wakanow Partners Akwaaba Travel Market to Promote Tourism, Travel in Africa

Wakanow, Africa’s foremost travel technology company, is set to partner with the 21st Akwaaba African Travel Market, scheduled to take place from 14th – 16th September 2025 in Lagos.

Recognised as the largest travel exhibition in West Africa, Akwaaba attracts over 3,000 participants from across the continent, including tourism boards, airlines, travel companies, hoteliers, and key industry stakeholders.

The partnership underscores Wakanow’s continued commitment to driving seamless travel experiences and advancing the growth of tourism in Africa.

Wakanow, which was named Travel Company of the Year in West Africa at the Accra Weizo event in Ghana, has been at the forefront of innovative travel solutions since its founding in 2008.

As a Carlyle Group portfolio company, having secured significant investments over the years from global and African partners, Wakanow has expanded its footprint across multiple countries including Ghana, the UAE, Kenya, South Africa, the USA, and Canada, among others.

Through groundbreaking initiatives such as WakaPoints (its loyalty program), PaySmallSmall (a travel financing solution), and WakaEvents (an event ticketing platform), Wakanow continues to redefine convenience and value in travel. Its services cut across flight bookings, hotel reservations, visa assistance, tour packages, and travel advisory, making it the trusted platform for travel enthusiasts across Africa and beyond. Speaking of the partnership, the Wakanow management expressed excitement about the collaboration, noting that Akwaaba provides a strategic platform to showcase Africa’s tourism potential, build networks, and promote intra-African travel and trade.

The 21st Akwaaba African Travel Market will feature exhibitions, panel sessions, B2B meetings, and networking opportunities aimed at shaping the future of travel and tourism in West Africa.