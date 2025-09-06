Gender Inclusion: Move from Rhetoric to Delivery, Gates Foundation Tells FG

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Gates Foundation has urged Nigerian leaders to accelerate action on gender equality goals by moving from policy launches to real delivery for women and girls.

The foundation says the success of Nigeria’s development lies in moving from policy launches to real delivery for women in order to achieve common goals in women’s health and inclusive economic growth.

Deputy Director of Programme Advocacy and Communications (PAC) at the Gates Foundation, Ekenem Isichei, made the call during his keynote address at the 2025 Gender and Inclusion Summit organised by the Policy Innovation Centre (PIC) in Abuja.

The summit with the theme: ‘New Voices and New Approaches for Accelerating Inclusive Society’ brought together government, private sector and the civil society to discuss gender inclusion and its impact on economic growth and development.

In his address, Isichei said inclusive growth cannot be achieved unless women are intentionally prioritised in national and state policies while warning that progress made in women’s health and empowerment could stall without stronger institutional delivery and budgetary commitment.

He said, “Our goal is to leverage our knowledge and capital to enable the government to best serve its people to execute on budget commitments for key health innovations, to streamline donor delivery coordination mechanisms, to plan and operationalise national development plans on the state level, and much more.”

Isichei noted that the conversation became important at a time when bilateral aid to Nigeria fell by 40 per cent as programmes that intentionally support women’s health or empowerment remained targeted, adding that funding for maternal and child health dropped by 67 per cent.

“We gather at a time when resources and momentum towards gender equality goals are waning. Since we gathered last year, bilateral Official Development Assistance that is aid from a donor country to Nigeria has dropped 40 per cent, and programs that intentionally support women’s health or empowerment were especially targeted.

“Funding towards maternal and child health in Nigeria dropped by 67 per cent. That means that for every three women in your community, two of them will not have access to critical women’s health commodities that they had last year.

“When 70 per cent of Nigeria’s poorest are women, we cannot ignore the unique experiences of women in climbing out of poverty.”

He also called for dedicated public resources for women saying gender-responsive budgeting “cannot remain annual budget exercise.” Calling for clear expenditure targets for women led MSME, which must be protected, disbursed and monitored.

The Gates Foundation recently pledged $2.5 billion through 2030 for research and development in women’s health, calling on the government, the private sector, and civil society to co-invest.

Though civil society groups were praised for pushing inclusion into the national conversations and matching urgency with operational clarity, Isichie urged private sector leaders to see inclusion as smart economics rather than charity.

Meanwhile, the chairperson of Nigeria Governors’ Spouses’ Forum (NGSF), Professor Olufolake Abdulrazaq, reiterated the Forum’s commitment to advancing gender equality and women’s empowerment, pledging stronger interventions to dismantle systemic barriers.

Olufolake said that various state-level reforms are already underway, stressing that Kwara State has signed a 35 per cent gender inclusion bill into law, while 10 states now grant six months of maternity leave to working mothers.