Stanel Group boss, Uzochukwu felicitates Gov Lawal at 60

‎Stanel Group/The Delborough Lagos Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Dr Stanley Uzochukwu has congratulated Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal on his 60th birthday.

‎In a birthday felicitation message made available to newsmen on Tuesday, the Nigerian serial investor and renowned entrepreneur described the governor as a bridge builder, a man of peace and a visionary leader.

‎The message reads in part, “I celebrate you today, Your Excellency, as you turn 60. I am not only celebrating the age but your impacts!

‎”I celebrate you for the bridges you built across the different regions of Nigeria; I celebrate you for the peace you keep in your state as the Executive Governor.

‎”From the testimonies of your people on your milestones and achievements, you are, no doubt, a visionary leader”, Dr. Uzochukwu added.

‎He wished Gov Lawal sound health and success in his political career while he prayed for God’s guidance and protection upon his life.

‎”Your Excellency, at Stanel Group/The Delborough Lagos, we wish you sound health in your new age. We wish you success even as you passionately lead your people. May God guide and protect you”.