Stanel Group boss, Uzochukwu felicitates Gov Lawal at 60
Stanel Group/The Delborough Lagos Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Dr Stanley Uzochukwu has congratulated Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal on his 60th birthday.
In a birthday felicitation message made available to newsmen on Tuesday, the Nigerian serial investor and renowned entrepreneur described the governor as a bridge builder, a man of peace and a visionary leader.
The message reads in part, “I celebrate you today, Your Excellency, as you turn 60. I am not only celebrating the age but your impacts!
”I celebrate you for the bridges you built across the different regions of Nigeria; I celebrate you for the peace you keep in your state as the Executive Governor.
”From the testimonies of your people on your milestones and achievements, you are, no doubt, a visionary leader”, Dr. Uzochukwu added.
He wished Gov Lawal sound health and success in his political career while he prayed for God’s guidance and protection upon his life.
”Your Excellency, at Stanel Group/The Delborough Lagos, we wish you sound health in your new age. We wish you success even as you passionately lead your people. May God guide and protect you”.