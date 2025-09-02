NIHOTOUR DG Commends NANTA for Effective Self-regulation

Chinedu Eze



The Director-General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Dr. Abisoye Fagade, has commended the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) for its aggressive and strategic training initiatives, which he described as crucial to aligning members with global travel trade best practices.



Fagade described NANTA as a leading advocate of professionalism in Nigeria’s travel trade sub-sector, stressing that NIHOTOUR would support the institutionalisation of a NANTA-focused training academy to curb quackery and unregulated entry into the profession.



“NANTA has done so much in training its members, and we at NIHOTOUR are ready to transfer our regulatory powers in that area to the association. Our goal is to ensure that anyone coming into the trade must pass through NANTA. This is the kind of collaboration we have been talking about, and we must continue to strengthen it,” he said.



Earlier, NANTA President, Mr. Yinka Folami, urged Nigerians to remain patient and patriotic amid ongoing economic reforms across sectors, stressing that the association aligns with government-led compliance measures aimed at projecting Nigerian travel trade professionals as globally competitive.



“As an association, we were the first to write to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to regulate our trade. IATA (International Air Transport Association) certification is a further level of professional recognition, which NIHOTOUR also supports through training programmes. We have come a long way with NIHOTOUR, and today’s engagement is about strengthening that partnership,” Folami noted