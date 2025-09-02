Lagos SUBEB, NIEPA Strengthen Capacity of Education Managers to Align with UBEC Policies

Funmi Ogundare

The Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), in collaboration with the National Institute for Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA), yesterday, embarked on a policy development and capacity-building training aimed at strengthening the management of the Universal Basic Education (UBE) programme in the state.

The initiative focuses on aligning Lagos SUBEB’s strategies with national policies set by the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) to ensure effective delivery of quality basic education.

It also forms part of the 2023/2024 UBEC Teacher Professional Development (TPD) programme.

The three-day training themed, ‘Educational Policy Development and Purposeful Implementation of Basic Education Programme ‘, will help the board’s top management staff adopt better approaches in managing UBE programmes while addressing existing challenges.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Head of Department, Training and Research, NIEPA, Nigeria, Dr. Lara Ogunsola, explained that the institute’s core mandate is to build the capacity of education stakeholders across Nigeria and the West African sub-region.

“What we do is to improve the skills of education managers, especially top management staff, so that they can effectively implement policies and programmes. It’s not just in Lagos State, we are committed to doing this across Nigeria,” he said.

Speaking with journalists, the Executive Chairman of the board, Dr. Hakeem Babatunde Shittu, explained that the training was designed to equip senior officials with the skills and knowledge required to implement policies, engage stakeholders, and monitor progress in the Universal Basic Education (UBE) programme from the headquarters down to the 20 Local Government Education Authority (LGEA) secretariats and all public primary schools in Lagos.

He listed the key objectives of the workshop to include identifying stages of policy development and implementation strategies, assessing education-related policies, improving communication and stakeholder engagement, as well as enhancing monitoring and evaluation of basic education projects and programmes.

“ As we strive to improve the quality of basic education in Lagos State, it is essential that our leadership is equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to develop and implement effective policies, engage stakeholders and monitor progress,” Shittu stated.

He commended UBEC for its financial support and LASUBEB’s Teacher Development Department for initiating and coordinating the programme, adding that the workshop aligns with the THEMES Agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration and the board’s vision of leaving no child behind.

He urged participants to fully engage with the sessions and apply the knowledge gained in their daily duties, stressing that their collective efforts would make a positive impact on learners and contribute to the ‘Greater Lagos’ agenda.