Hotel Presidential Enugu: An Old Flame Rekindled

Malachy Agbo

There are many fond memories evoked by the First Republic. But it wasn’t simply a sense of nostalgia without an evident socio-economic basis. Statistics, for instance, abound that the defunct Eastern Nigeria ranked among the fastest growing economies in the mid-1950s to early 1960s, surpassing some Asian countries.



With benefit of hindsight, that achievement was not accidental. It was a product of well-conceived vision; an avalanche of progressive policies and programmes initiated by the late premier of the Eastern Region, Chief Michael Okpara, that were both ambitious and daring. One of those deft initiatives was the establishment of the iconic Hotel Presidential, Enugu.



The prestigious monument, which was commissioned in 1963, originally had a total of 100 rooms. In its early years, the hotel stood as an admired landmark in Enugu, hosting notable events and acting as a hub for tourism, business meetings, and government functions. The legendary Okpara envisioned that the East needed a place where business, leisure, tourism and culture will converge.



Hotel Presidential then was such a huge asset with huge economic importance, given the significant revenue it generated, the substantial employment opportunities it created, and sustained revenue stream it earned the Eastern Region.



It wasn’t a surprise then that it became an incubator for hospitality profession in the region. The hotel enabled investments, as so many deals were structured and sealed in its confines. It stimulated demand for local goods and services, and promoted the region’s brand image, as a high-end destination for so many good reasons. These factors contributed to increased GDP, tax revenue for the government, and overall economic development, while also driving innovation and raising quality standards within the wider tourism sector.



But like many other government enterprises, this grand structure suffered a mishap. On its 46th anniversary, its doors were finally shut, after a prolonged corporate paralysis. This bug afflicted the hotel for nearly two decades. The iconic landmark lay in ruins, straddled by overgrown weeds, and even sometimes reduced to grazing field for cattle. It was classic grace to grass decline.



People tend to think that it was only the facility that died. Many families also felt the brunt. The workers – from security men to the general manager who depended on the hotel for the upkeep of their respective families and dependants, all were locked out, never to return again; to the taxi drivers whose source of livelihood also diminished. Many youths and students who thronged the location to partake in its lively activities – birthday parties, wedding receptions, poolside meetings, graduation parties, and many more who kept a date every weekend to swim in the expansive swimming pool – all lost hope.



Hotel Presidential offered lodging for crew members of the defunct Triax Airline, Oriental Airline, Concord Airline, Nigerian Airways, indeed, every airline that considered overnight stay in Enugu made Hotel Presidential the first choice for their crew members. They all had to look elsewhere.



Hotel Presidential played host to virtually all federal and state government’s events in Enugu. It was a home for socialites. Many people came there, expecting to have a chance meeting with top government officials and business moguls they had made efforts to meet to no avail. The gate closed against all these and more, defying all efforts of past administrations to rehabilitate it. The often cited excuses were lack of political will, paucity of funds and court cases, even up to the Supreme Court. The result was stark: the edifice remained an eyesore.



The blight lasted until Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, governor of Enugu State, came to the rescue. He vowed to revamp all moribund assets of the state as copiously contained in his manifesto. He maintained that revamping of the dormant assets would not only put Enugu State in the world map again as the premier destination for investment, tourism and hospitality, but would also create jobs for the teeming youths in the state.



Undaunted by the enormity of work and fund required to resurrect the dead facility and emboldened by his clear conviction on the potentials it will bring to bear, Mbah dared to dream. With an eye on the Okpara legacy in making the economy of the Eastern region an envious one, Mbah is bullishly pushing for a seven-fold increment of the state’s economy in the next few years – from $4.4 billion to $30 billion by 2031.



On Thursday, August 21, 2025, the governor made good his promise by matching action with words. Dr. Mbah, had while performing the unveiling, extolled the foresightedness of the former premier, regretted that the monument of pride had rotted away for the past 15 years, stressing that Hotel Presidential’s revival was in line with his campaign promise to recover Enugu’s moribund assets and also grow the state’s economy sevenfold.



“Sixty-two years ago, our forebears under the visionary leadership of Dr. Michael Okpara built this landmark as a symbol of Eastern Region’s resilience, elegance and enterprise. Over the decades, time and neglect dimmed that light. For about 15 years, this glorious edifice stood as an affront to our pride, as something contrary to what we represent. We came into office with a strong pledge: to recover what belongs to our people, convert dormant assets into productive assets; turn liabilities into engines of growth.



“That is why this unveiling is more than opening the doors of a hotel; it is the reopening of Enugu’s confidence. It is a tangible sign that when we say Enugu is open for business, we mean business. This hotel is a strategic enabler of our growth plan, comprising the ambitious target to grow Enugu’s economy seven-fold to at least $30 billion and to achieve a zero percent poverty headcount rate,” he said.



The revamped hotel features modern facilities that compete with its peers anywhere in the world. It is simply classic and irresistibly inviting. The born-again Presidential hotel comes with full package, attentive service, including butler service and 24-hour concierge, luxurious design and amenities like high-quality linens, gourmet dining, state-of-the-art technology, and exclusive access to private areas or unique experiences. It is indeed prestigious and dignifying to be in the hotel. It also features prime location in the highbrow Independent Layout – not far from the three-arm zone, sophisticated security, exceptional attention to details in every aspect, and a commitment to creating memorable, emotionally engaging stays for guests.



The Governor noted that much when he assured that the standards for the hotel were truly world-class, emphasising that his administration insisted on this so that when Enugu says welcome to investors, “our hospitality infrastructure speaks with the same credibility as our policies. Our hospitality ecosystem today is simply inspiring: the 5,000-seat International Conference Centre (ICC) now anchors Enugu’s conferencing ambitions; the adjacent 5-star, 345-room ICC Hotel under construction will deliver premium ‘keys’ for large events; Enugu Air, which has given wings to our dreams and announced the scale of our vision to the world; and now, the renewed Hotel Presidential adds a full-service icon back into the mix”, he stated, adding that “Every conference day books our taxis and CNG buses; every visiting family discovers our art, our music, our cuisine, and our warmth.”



Hotel Presidential is now better primed to offer incredible opportunities to Ndi-Enugu in several ways. It will create hundreds of direct jobs, culinary and events teams, engineering, landscaping, suppliers, and several other opportunities. The hotel will also generate substantial tax revenue, and stimulate indirect economic activity through demand for local goods and services. It will also foster local business growth by supporting farmers and merchants which contribute to the overall economic well-being of the state.



Now that the hotel is back and better, there’s strong optimism that the bumpy trap of old would be avoided. Hotel Presidential died not because it lacked customers, but because of mismanagement and unsustainable debt. Many government officials that commanded authority at the time used the facility with impunity, enjoyed privileged services without payment – an act that swelled the hotel’s deficits.



In fact, it was allegedly a common practice to lodge their guests in the hotel for days and weeks without paying. Once the kitchen began to suffer, it did not take long for it to manifest in other services – no new towels, bedspread, even replacement of electric bulbs became an issue. The management could not meet it obligation to suppliers. And gradually, the hotel began to haemorrhage, an affliction that eventually led to its “death”.



So, the public has understandably been ecstatic about its revival. Former Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Sunday Onyebuchi, captured this succinctly, commending Governor Mbah for his speed in not only building new things, but also in reviving dead assets. “Your mantra says that tomorrow is here, but you have resurrected yesterday today”.



To avert a repeat of the ugly past, the present administration’s core values of transparency, accountability, and traceability stands as guardrails. It’s also very reassuring that the government understands that running the facility might create the same pitfall that befell the old Hotel Presidential. It has rather chosen the enviable path of creating an enabling friendly business environment for businesses to thrive. That policy saw Amber Hospitality’s emergence as preferred concessionaire for the management of the hotel. Amber Hospitality brings on board an enviable pedigree, earned through the efficient management of about 12 successful brands in the hospitality sector. The implication is that there is no more free lunch.



In the words of the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dame Ugochi Madueke, while extoling Mbah’s leadership in revamping the hotel, “the silence has been broken; the lights are on — never to dim again; the doors are open — never to shut again; and the spirit of Enugu is back, stronger and brighter than ever.”

As Hotel Presidential, Enugu, returns from the proverbial benevolent god where it got a rare second chance flame, “Ozo-emena” – may the affliction of old never rise again. Indeed, our tomorrow is here.