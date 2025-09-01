YET ANOTHER TRAIN DERAILMENT





Train derailments are not unusual across the world, but in Nigeria, they have become disturbingly frequent, an alarming trend that must be urgently addressed. What should ordinarily be rare incidents have become recurring news headlines, raising serious concerns about the safety of our railway system and the capacity of those managing it.



The causes of these derailments vary, but they often stem from two major issues: poor infrastructure and the persistent menace of vandals. For the umpteenth time, reports indicate that parts of the rail tracks were stolen, compromising the safety of trains and endangering the lives of passengers. It is tragic that in a country striving to modernize its transportation system, criminal activities such as these are allowed to thrive unchecked.



The management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) had previously assured Nigerians that it possessed both the technical expertise and the technology to monitor rail tracks round the clock. However, the recent derailment linked once again to vandalism and resulting in injuries tells a different story. It has become evident that there is little or no effective surveillance of our rail lines, leaving them vulnerable to saboteurs.



These vandals are not mere petty criminals; they are enemies of the state. Their actions not only destroy national infrastructure but also put countless lives at risk. They must be identified, prosecuted, and punished accordingly to serve as a deterrent to others who might contemplate such acts.



More importantly, the NRC management must go beyond mere promises. It must work closely with security agencies to ensure that rail tracks and associated infrastructure are adequately protected. Strategic surveillance, deployment of technology, and stronger community engagement can collectively help safeguard the nation’s rail system.

Nigeria cannot afford to record further train derailments. Each incident erodes public trust, endangers lives, and undermines the country’s development aspirations.