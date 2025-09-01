  • Monday, 1st September, 2025

Expert Tasks FG on Designing Domestic Refining Development Framework

Nigeria | 19 seconds ago

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin 

A multi dimensional energy expert, Abdulrazaq Hamzat, at the weekend called on the federal government  to urgently design a Domestic Refining Development Framework (DRDF) that will serve as a pathway to ensure competition and fair market balance in the oil sector of the country. 

The enery expert however urged the federal government, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) to consider the proposed framework to  achieve the desired result in the sector.

Speaking with newsmen in Ilorin yesterday on the state of the nation,  Hamzat said that,  such designs  would go a long way of boosting local competition and accelerate the socio-economic development of the country.

According to him,  “Nigeria has conquered one aspect of its petrol challenges with the success of Dangote refinery  but reliance on a single privately owned mega refinery poses long term risks to pricing, supply security, and energy sovereignty therefore calling on government to develop framework for local refining competition.” 

While commending Dangote’s $20 billion refinery as a landmark private investment, he stressed that true national benefit lies not in monopoly, but in a competitive domestic refining ecosystem.

According to him, It is unwise to encourage fuel importation just to create competition for Dangote.

