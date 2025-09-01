Chinese Envoy Calls for Continued Commitment to Principles of UN, Resistance to Unilateralism

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai has asked the international community to remain committed to the principles of the United Nations, resist unilateralism, and ensure that “the tragedy of fascism is never repeated.”

Yu made the request in Abuja at the screening of the firm, Dead to Rights, to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Dead to Rights, is a movie that dramatized the 1937 Nanjing Massacre.

The Chinese Ambassador described the massacre where Japanese forces brutally killed more than 300,000 civilians and soldiers and committed widespread atrocities as “one of the darkest chapters in modern world history.”

He said the film served not only as remembrance but also as a reminder of the dangers of forgetting history.

He noted that: “During the 14 years of resistance, over 35 million Chinese people lost their lives or were injured. China made historic contributions to the victory of the world anti-fascist war and to restoring world peace and order.”

The Ambassador while emphasizing the anniversary was not only about mourning the dead but also about reinforcing commitments to peace, said: “The best way to honour their sacrifice is to cherish peace, protect peace, and strengthen international cooperation.”

He also warned against the rise of historical revisionism and global instability, stressing that the international community must remain committed to the principles of the United Nations, resist unilateralism, and ensure that “the tragedy of fascism is never repeated.”

He recalled that: “In 1931, driven by militarism, Japan launched a brutal war of aggression against China. Then, on December 13, 1937, after capturing the city of Nanjing, Japanese invaders carried out a horrific massacre that lasted six weeks.

“More than 300,000 Chinese civilians and soldiers were killed—a tragedy now known as the Nanjing Massacre. This remains one of the darkest chapters in modern world history and a profound, enduring sorrow in the hearts of the Chinese people.

“The film we are about to watch, Dead to Rights, is inspired by these historical events. It offers a unique perspective for reflecting on this period and reminds us of a history we must never forget.”

The envoy added that: “During World War II, as the main Eastern theatre in the global fight against fascism, China endured 14 years of relentless resistance. At a staggering cost of more than 35 million military and civilian casualties and direct economic losses exceeding 600 billion US dollars, we dealt a powerful blow to Japanese fascism, crippled Japan’s ambition to expand further, and made historic contributions to restoring world peace and order.

“Today, we gather to commemorate this great victory—to honor history, pay tribute to the fallen, cherish peace, and build a brighter future together. Let history be our guide. Let us preserve, with unwavering resolve, the hard-won outcomes of World War II.

“At this critical juncture, it falls upon us to reaffirm our commitment to the international system with the United Nations at its core, the international order based on international law, and the basic norms of international relations embodied in the UN Charter.

“Together, let us strive to steer the global order toward a future defined by greater fairness, justice, and equality for all.”

Yu however noted that Nigeria plays an important role in this vision, stressing that as two major countries of the Global South, China and Nigeria share common values of fairness, justice, and development.

He said their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, must continue to grow through stronger political dialogue, cultural exchanges, and people-to-people cooperation.

The envoy added that: “Cinema has the power to tell history in ways textbooks cannot. By watching, reflecting, and remembering, we reaffirm our shared humanity and our collective responsibility to build a more peaceful world.”