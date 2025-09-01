Chevron Shines at Gbaramatu Voice International Anniversary awards

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Chevron Nigeria Limited hasreceived Community Partnership Award from Gbaramatu Voice International media at the Niger Delta Night of Honour event to mark the organization’s 10th Anniversary at Transcorp Hilton Abuja.

The award presented by the Chairman Editorial Board, Gbaramatu Voice International, Prof. Tosan Blessing Harriman was received by Victor Anyaegbudike, Manager Communications, Chevron Nigeria and Mid-Africa Region.

Presenting the award, the Editorial Board Chairman highlighted Chevron’s commitment and efforts in creating and sustaining collaboration with its community stakeholders for socio-economic development in the Niger Dela region. He extolled Chevron’s partnership with Gbaramatu Voice International in its commitment to development journalism, advocating sustainable change and enhancing the rich cultural diversity of the region.

Receiving the award on behalf of Chevron Nigeria, Mr Anyaegbudike congratulated Gbaramatu Voice International on its 10th Anniversary Celebration. He noted that Chevron has been in Nigeria for over 60 years, contributing to the growth and development of the country and making human investments that deliver long-term transformative returns.

“We recognize that the success of the larger society invariably translates to success in our business; and we believe it is in our long-term interest to add value to society as we create value for our stakeholders. Chevron believes that affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to achieving a more prosperous and sustainable world,” he remarked.