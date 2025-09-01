Atalanta Reject Bayern Bid for Lookman as Summer Window Ends Today

Duro Ikhazuagbe

It appears Atalanta are determined to frustrate Ademola Lookman from switching to any team in this summer transfer window following the club’s rejection of Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich’s loan offer to the embattled Nigerian international.

UK’ The Athletics, reported yesterday that the German league champions approached Atalanta with a deal for the Nigerian forward.

The proposal was for a loan with a sizeable fee plus an option to buy at a significant price at the end of the season long loan spell.

But according to Gianluca Di Marzio, Atalanta have now rejected the deal as they are not open to a loan with option to buy for the Nigerian.

The Italian Serie A side want an outright permanent transfer for their valuation of €55million. This however appears beyond the amount that Bayern have earmarked for the Nigerian. A situation that has put the bid on hold.

Bayern are short in numbers in attacking areas after selling Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala picked up a nasty injury in the Club World Cup. Their deal for Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson fell through in bizarre circumstances at the last moment, after Chelsea called him back because Liam Delap got injured even though the Senegal international had already landed in Munich for a medical.

Lookman has seen deals with Inter and Atletico Madrid fall through in this window already.

Sky Sport Germany however reported yesterday that Spurs and Galatasaray are also interested in the player and would want to buy him permanently.

All these may amount to nothing if nothing concrete comes up in the next 24 hours as the summer transfer window will close today, September 1.

Already, Atalanta have played two games in the new Serie A season, pulling two draws and having just two points out of possible six. Lookman has been frozen out of the first team with Coach Juric looking elsewhere for attacking options.

The club’s fans are so furious at Lookman with some even suggesting that it would be better for their team to be relegated to Serie B than to play the Super Eagles star.

This has led to his new nickname of Guipiman, a street cleaner.

Various banners by the fans have not hidden their disappointment towards Lookman for making the attempt to force his exit from Bergamo through this summer transfer.

The fans detest Lookman’s interest to transfer to their local rivals Inter Milan, which is opposed to Atalanta’s resolve not to sell him to any team in Italy.

“The shirt must be honoured. Another piece of bullshit will not be tolerated,” warned the banner by the Curva Nord 1907fans, clearly referring to the transfer saga involving the Nigerian star.