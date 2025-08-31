  • Sunday, 31st August, 2025

Indonesia Dominates as Lagos Int’l  Badminton Classics 2025 Ends

Sport | 2 hours ago

The 8th edition of the Lagos International Badminton Classics came to a thrilling close at the Okoya Thomas Indoor Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, as Indonesia emerged the undisputed star of the tournament, sweeping the podium across multiple categories in a final day packed with drama, passion, and top-class shuttle action.

Day four — the grand finale — lived up to its billing as fans and players witnessed an electric atmosphere befitting one of Africa’s biggest badminton showcases. With $17,500 in prize money at stake, the finals delivered a masterclass of skill, endurance, and national pride.

The day opened with the Mixed Doubles final, where Indonesia’s Prasetyo and Munggaren overwhelmed India’s Ravat and Maneesha in straight sets (21-15, 21-17) to be crowned champions.

In the Men’s Singles, the much-anticipated duel between Japan’s Minoru Koga and Indonesia’s Pradiska Shujiwo had fans on edge. Koga showed grit but could not match Shujiwo’s relentless firepower. 

The Indonesian secured a hard-fought 21-15, 21-17 win, boosting his international ranking from his current world No. 63 position and affirming himself as one of badminton’s rising stars.

‎India’s hopes of leaving Lagos with silverware were kept alive in the Women’s Singles, as an all-Indian final brought prestige to the South Asian nation. Defending champion S. Lele proved her class once again, overcoming compatriot Kashyap 21-15, 21-17 to retain her title and become a back-to-back champion of the Lagos International Badminton Classics.

‎The Women’s Doubles final was a showcase of Indonesian dominance. Meida and Nastine blitzed through UAE’s Quathun and Sreejithparol in just 25 minutes, sealing victory 21-18, 21-7 — the shortest match of the day and a display of sheer shuttle artistry.

‎The Men’s Doubles final capped the night, where UAE’s P. Ravikrishna and Rimdahoi fell to the Russian-origin neutral pair Alimov and Ogloblin (21-15, 21-12), ending UAE’s last shot at a gold medal.

‎For the host nation Nigeria, the final day brought moments of pride. Sofiat Arinola Obanisola and her partner earned a bronze in the Women’s Doubles, ensuring the green and white was represented on the podium amid world-class competition.

