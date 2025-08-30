Gombe Gov Arrives Jalingo for 12th North East Governors’ Forum Meeting

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has arrived in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital, ahead of the 12th meeting of the North East Governors’ Forum, scheduled to hold tomorrow.

On arrival at the Government House, Governor Inuwa Yahaya was received by his host, Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State.

He also inspected a guard of honour mounted by officers of Taraba State Police Command in a brief but colourful reception ceremony.

The North East Governors’ Forum, currently chaired by Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, is a platform for regional collaboration among the six states in the North East geopolitical zone, focusing on security, infrastructure development, economic growth and humanitarian challenges facing the region.

The 12th edition of the meeting is expected to bring together governors from the member states to deliberate on pressing issues and explore more collaborative solutions to tackling regional challenges.

A communique is expected at the end of the meeting.