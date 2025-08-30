  • Saturday, 30th August, 2025

Gombe Gov Arrives Jalingo for 12th North East Governors’ Forum Meeting

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe 

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has arrived in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital, ahead of the 12th meeting of the North East Governors’ Forum, scheduled to hold tomorrow.

On arrival at the Government House, Governor Inuwa Yahaya was received by his host, Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State. 

He also inspected a guard of honour mounted by officers of Taraba State Police Command in a brief but colourful reception ceremony.

The North East Governors’ Forum, currently chaired by Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, is a platform for regional collaboration among the six states in the North East geopolitical zone, focusing on security, infrastructure development, economic growth and humanitarian challenges facing the region.

The 12th edition of the meeting is expected to bring together governors from the member states to deliberate on pressing issues and explore more collaborative solutions to tackling regional challenges. 

A communique is expected at the end of the meeting. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.