Strengthen Protection Measures for Corps Members, Group Tells NYSC

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

Following the violent assault and indecent stripping of a female youth Corp member in Anambra State by operatives of the Agunechemba security outfit, the West Africa Youth Protection and Advocacy Network (WAYPAN) has called on the National Youth Service Corps to strengthen its protection measures for their safety.

It was reported the security operatives stormed the ‘Corpers’ Lodge’ and laid siege to the premises and had assaulted all corps members present despite identifying themselves as youth corps members on lawful national assignment.

In a statement signed by its Regional Coordinator, Rafiu Lawal, WAYPAN described the attack as a gross violation of human rights and the Nigerian Constitution and strongly criticised the actions, stressing the operatives failed to identify themselves or explain their mission before launching the assault.

The organisation warned that such incidents erode public trust in security institutions and discourage youth participation in national development

It linked the assault to a wider pattern of security excesses, recalling recent incidents in Lagos and Abuja where citizens were brutalised for recording law enforcement actions.

“No Nigerian, especially National Youth Corps members on lawful national assignment, should be subjected to such humiliating and traumatic treatment,” the statement read.

“If corps members can be assaulted with such impunity, it sends a wrong signal that no youth is safe. This undermines trust in the state’s responsibility to protect lives and property,” the group stated.

WAYPAN demanded justice for the victims, including compensation for those affected and prosecution of the operatives involved, insisting, “This must serve as a deterrent to future violations.”

It noted the Nigerian Police Force has reportedly opened an investigation, however, WAYPAN has insisted on transparency and urgency.

“We welcome the Nigerian Police Force’s decision to investigate, but we call for transparency and swift action,” the statement added.

“These incidents appear to be setting a troubling precedent. We urge the government to take decisive action to protect our youth and restore trust in our institutions,” it said.