Julius Berger Completes Bodo-Bonny Road

Bennett Oghifo

The 37.9-kilometre Bodo-Bonny Road project in Rivers state awarded to leading engineering construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has been completed. According to the Project Manager, Engr. Tim Nippert who stated this recently, the few staff currently on site are engaged in tree planting on the sides of the road and laying of foundations for streetlights.

The Project Manager declared that “the project is completed. What’s the outstanding works presently is only tree planting and streetlight foundations, as well as pole installations, especially, around Kilometre 12 roundabout. That’s the two only things we have to do.”

He said some joints on the Bodo-Bonny Road bridges are just being completed, as they needed to be done this late because of some missing import materials. We have it now. We will do it within the next two weeks. Then we are done with these works.

He said all the street light foundations on the right-hand side of the Km 12 roundabout approach, you will see it there. On the left-hand side we have different type of foundations. You will see it as well. That’s the only things which are ongoing.

According to Nippert, despite the difficult terrain and natural challenges encountered during the project, Julius Berger successfully completed the work within the approved budget and even generated savings. These savings are currently being used to fund additional features such as street lighting and beautification works. Outstanding tasks, including these enhancements, are expected to be completed within the next two weeks.

From the contract sum, we made some savings and the ministry awarded us to provide streetlights and do some beautification like tree planting. We are now equipping the entire project with additional streetlights with budgets we have saved. It’s actually very good for the ministry that they don’t need to spend more money, Nippert said.

The Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi had directed that the Bodo-Bonny Road in Rivers State be opened to users by the end of November 2025, with full completion and commissioning scheduled further ahead. Umahi gave the directive during an inspection tour of federal road projects across the South-South and South-East regions in October, 2025, where he assessed the level of work done by Julius Berger on the critical highway.

On that occasion, he disclosed that the project, which began on October 20, 2017, had undergone several cost reviews saying, this project, 37.9 km, we call it Bodo-Bonny, is exactly eight years old today. The commencement of the project was on 20th of October 2017.

Justifying the project cost, Umahi said the cost translates to about ₦7.4 billion per kilometre, which he described as reasonable given the terrain and the standard of work being executed. This is a coastal route going through marshy lands. If we were to do this project now, it would cost over ₦15 billion per kilometre. The quality of work is very good, and I’m very happy with the commitment of the project manager, the Minister stated. Umahi directed that all barricades be removed by the end of November to allow for partial traffic flow while monitoring continues until the final asphalt surfacing is completed later.

The minister further said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will come to commission the road even as he revealed plans to install solar-powered streetlights, CCTV cameras, and trees along the embankments, noting that the enhancements would be financed from the project’s contingency funds without additional cost to government.

As the first road link between Bonny Island to the rest of Rivers State, the Bodo-Bonny road is a milestone infrastructure development project for the advancement of the Niger Delta and a catalyst for the continued success of Bonny Island – a key industrial area in Nigeria tied to the economic development and general wellbeing of the Nation as a whole.

This pioneer project is also a benchmark regarding financing cooperation between the private and public sectors, in reference to the special contractual conditions of part funding of 50% by Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG).

Technically, the road is a massive undertaking with many construction challenges due to the low-lying marshy area, muddy and swampy soil conditions and considerable tidal movements. The scope comprises construction of a 39 km long road, cross culverts and two mini bridges with a span of 23 m each as well as two creek bridges, Afa Creek Bridge of about 530 m length and Nanabie Creek Bridge of about 640 m length, in addition to the construction of a major river bridge of about 750 m length over the Opobo Channel.

Substantial dredging activities and several specialised soil stabilisation methodologies were carried out as well as employing incremental launching for constructing the bridges.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has approved the phase 2 of the Bodo-Bonny Road project in Rivers state.

The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi disclosed this recently at the Medallion award presentation organised by the Bodo-Bonny Road and Bridges Peace Committee in Abuja.

Umahi represented by the Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo, said the road is more than a physical link; it is a bridge to opportunity, a lifeline for commerce, and a symbol of national cohesion.

The Minister explained that the Ministry was already “putting pen on paper to start work immediately.”

The project, he said is a key connectivity link that will reduce insecurity and boosts commerce in Niger Delta.

“It connects coastal communities to the mainland, reduces insecurity, and opens doors for prosperity across the Niger Delta.”

Earlier, the Chairman, Planning Committee Bodo-Bonny Road project award ceremony, Prof. Jasper Jumbo, said Nigeria has remembered the communities after a tortuous 38 years of the project.