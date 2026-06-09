  • Monday, 8th June, 2026

Sahara Extends Recycling Solutions to Northern Nigeria

Business | 2 seconds ago

Sahara Group Foundation has inaugurated a new ‘Go Recycling Hub’ in Masaka, Nasarawa State, extending structured recycling access to communities in Northern Nigeria. 

Delivered in partnership with the Nasarawa State Waste Management Authority (NASWAMSA), the hub marks a significant step in scaling practical, community-driven sustainability solutions across the country.

The Sahara Go Recycling Initiative converts waste management into opportunity, helping to divert recyclables from landfills, improve environmental awareness, and create income pathways for households.

 The Masaka hub deepens that impact while reflecting the Sahara Beyond XXX vision of building sustainable ecosystems that deliver long-term value for people, communities, and the planet.

Speaking at the unveiling, Director, Sahara Group Foundation, Chidilim Menakaya, said the launch underscores the Foundation’s focus on scalable solutions that combine environmental stewardship with community empowerment.

“Masaka represents an important next step in expanding access to sustainable waste management across Nigeria. Through the Sahara Go Recycling, we are showing how collaboration can unlock cleaner communities, stronger livelihoods, and shared prosperity. 

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