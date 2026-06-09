7-Fifteen Capital Expands to Lagos, Launches Office with High-Profile Ceremony

Bennett Oghifo

Luxury real estate developer, 7-Fifteen Capital Limited, has formally entered the Lagos property market with the launch of its new office in Ikoyi, marking a significant milestone in the company’s growth strategy and reinforcing its commitment to delivering premium residential developments in Nigeria’s commercial capital.

The official launch, held over the weekend in Ikoyi, attracted an array of prominent business leaders, investors, policymakers and industry stakeholders, underscoring the growing interest in high-end real estate developments across Lagos.

The event commenced with an art exhibition titled Load-Bearing, curated by Yenwa Gallery. The exhibition featured five sculptural works specially commissioned by 7-Fifteen Capital and designed to reflect the company’s architectural philosophy, development journey and vision for luxury living.

Among the projects highlighted during the exhibition was Zuri Residences, the company’s flagship Lagos development currently under construction on George Street, Ikoyi. Through the artistic showcase, guests were offered a unique perspective on the company’s approach to design, innovation and urban development.

The gathering drew some of Nigeria’s most influential figures, including Aliko Dangote, Chairman of Dangote Group; Hakeem Belo-Osagie, Chairman of Metis Capital Partners; Atedo Peterside, Founder of Stanbic IBTC and ANAP Foundation; Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Chairman of the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole; Minister of Education, Maruf Tunji Alausa; and the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, among other distinguished guests.

Delivering the keynote address, Governor Sanwo-Olu highlighted Lagos’ continuing transformation into one of Africa’s most attractive investment destinations and emphasised the critical role private sector developers play in shaping the future of the city.

He noted that quality real estate developments contribute not only to economic growth but also to the creation of aspirational communities capable of enhancing the overall urban experience. The governor formally welcomed 7-Fifteen Capital to Lagos and expressed confidence in the company’s ability to deliver projects that align with the state’s vision for sustainable urban development.

Speaking on the company’s expansion, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of 7-Fifteen Capital, Tope Adekoya, said the move into Lagos represented a natural progression of the firm’s long-term vision.

According to him, the company was founded with the objective of creating refined and thoughtfully designed spaces that homeowners would be proud to occupy.

He explained that the vision had already been successfully realised through landmark developments in Abuja, including Myari Lakeside, The Residence and The Cove Lakeside, projects distinguished by quality craftsmanship and a strong emphasis on the relationship between architecture and everyday living.

Adekoya stated that while Lagos presents a different environment characterised by energy, ambition and rapid growth, the company intends to maintain the same standards and philosophy that have defined its success in Abuja.

He added that 7-Fifteen Capital remains committed to making meaningful contributions to Lagos’ evolving urban landscape through innovative and enduring developments.

The launch also featured a panel session titled “From Land to Keys: Fixing the Gaps in Lagos Real Estate Delivery,” during which industry experts examined the opportunities and challenges affecting property development and housing delivery in Lagos.

Another major highlight of the evening was the unveiling of the 7-Fifteen Foundation, the company’s corporate social responsibility and social impact platform aimed at supporting underserved communities.

The Foundation is expected to focus on improving social welfare and expanding access to opportunities for children and young adults facing challenges related to education, employment, skills development and basic living needs.

Speaking on the initiative, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of 7-Fifteen Capital, Adesuwa Belo-Osagie, said the company’s vision extends beyond constructing luxury homes.

She noted that the organisation is committed to building stronger communities and creating opportunities that enable individuals, particularly young people, to achieve their full potential.

According to her, the same level of care and attention invested in delivering quality developments would also be directed towards improving the lives of people living within and around those communities.

The evening concluded with a networking reception attended by leading financiers, developers, investors and business executives, providing guests with an opportunity to engage directly with the company’s leadership team and gain deeper insights into its ongoing and future projects.

As discussions continued around the exhibition, development portfolio and future plans, the atmosphere reflected strong optimism regarding the company’s entry into Lagos. The launch not only signalled the arrival of another major player in the luxury real estate sector but also reinforced confidence in the continued growth and attractiveness of Lagos as a destination for premium property investment.

By the close of the event, one message resonated clearly among attendees: 7-Fifteen Capital has arrived in Lagos and is positioning itself to become a significant contributor to the city’s luxury real estate landscape.