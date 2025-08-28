Minister Orders Mining Marshals to Seal Illegal Gold Mining Site

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

Following reports of illegal gold mining in the Gwagwalada area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, has directed the mining marshals to seal off the site to mitigate potential environmental hazards.

The action came in the wake of an earlier operation by the marshals, which led to the successful recovery and sealing of a mining site around District 2 Extension layout in Gwagwalada on August 16.

Sixteen arrested suspects during the operation will be prosecuted soon.

Preliminary investigation revealed that illegal artisanal miners invaded the area after the accidental discovery of a gold vein during the digging of a soak away pit near a residential property. The most recent incident took place on a farmland located behind CKC in Gwagwalada.

Upon receiving intelligence reports of renewed unlawful mining activity, Alake promptly ordered the deployment of mining marshals to secure the site.

Conducting an on-the-spot assessment of the area on Wednesday, ministry officials, led by Director of Mines Inspectorate, represented by Deputy Director Sunday Okhuoya, expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance with the minister’s directive.

They disclosed that relevant departments of the ministry had launched a thorough investigation to unravel the root of the incidents, while recommending measures to prevent recurrence.

Commander of Mining Marshals, Assistant Commandant of Corps (ACC) John Attah Onoja, confirmed that his team had established 24-hour surveillance over both affected sites, pending the outcome of the federal government’s ongoing inquiry.

In view of the potential environmental and public health risks associated with the illegal mining operations, the minister advised residents to steer clear of the affected areas while enforcement and remediation efforts were underway.

The minister reiterated the federal government’s firm resolve to eradicate illegal mining activities across the country, asserting that the ministry is fast-tracking the deployment of satellite surveillance technology to monitor mining operations nationwide and significantly strengthen enforcement capacity.