Impact Report: Nigeria’s Telecoms Reforms Unlock Billions in Investment

Emma Okonji



A new independent impact report has explained how the Nigerian Communications Commission’s (NCC) regulatory interventions are reshaping Nigeria’s digital economy, strengthening the telecommunications sector, and driving progress toward nationwide digital inclusion.

The report, “Regulating for the Future: Telecom Policy, Innovation, and Nigeria’s Digital Inclusion Goals,” evaluated the NCC’s reforms over the past two years and highlights how regulatory action is positioning Africa’s largest economy to meet the National Broadband Plan’s target of 70 per cent penetration by 2025, while advancing the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy’s vision of a globally competitive digital ecosystem.

The report looked at key features like Infrastructure Resilience, Consumer Protection, Quality of Service, Market Sustainability, Innovation and Local Industry, as well as Opportunities and Challenges.

The report showed that in the area of Infrastructure Resilience, mandatory disaster recovery planning and the designation of telecom systems as Critical National Information Infrastructure (CNII), are fortifying networks against threats. In the area of consumer protection, the report explained that new tariff and consumer guidelines simplify pricing, mandate transparency, and protect users from hidden charges.

In the area of quality of service, the report explained that revised performance standards enforce stricter benchmarks for calls, data, and complaint resolution, with operators accountable to measurable results.

In the area of market sustainability, the report explains that the first tariff adjustment in over a decade restored cost-reflective pricing, unlocking billions in new investment and accelerating 4G/5G and fibre rollout.

In the area of innovation and local industry, the report explains that faster type approval processes curb grey-market devices and stimulate local hardware innovation.

The report looked at opportunities and challenges ahead and identified persisting gaps, including: Rising cases of vandalism and fibre cuts; Weaknesses in enforcement and real-time monitoring; unequal rural connectivity; and high upgrade costs for smaller operators.

To address the challenges, the report recommended deeper inter-agency collaboration, stronger enforcement, incentives for local manufacturing, and targeted rural consumer engagement.

Analysing the report findings, Founder and CEO of Communiqué, David Adeleke, said: “The telecommunication industry powers so much in Nigeria, from digital commerce to health, agriculture, and creativity. It permeates every aspect of our lives. This report shows how much impact the industry and the NCC’s policies have on our digital future.”

With telecoms already contributing more than 16 per cent to Nigeria’s gross domestic product (GDP), the NCC is targeting 22 per cent by 2027. Stronger broadband policies, consumer protections, and infrastructure safeguards are central to achieving this, the report further said.

The impact report drew on interviews with industry leaders, regulators, and analysts, alongside sector-wide data, to provide a comprehensive evaluation of the NCC’s role in shaping Nigeria’s digital trajectory. It is designed as a reference for policymakers, investors, and industry stakeholders navigating a fast-changing telecoms landscape.