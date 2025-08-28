Illegal Betting: NPFL  Upgrades Inquest to Full Investigation 

The case of a former Plateau United goalkeeper whose identity is being shielded, has now been raised to full investigation that will involve the invitation of some players whose names were mentioned during the inquest.

However, the suspension of the goalkeeper from registering by any club for the season has been lifted pending the outcome of the escalated investigation.

An inquest to ascertain the veracity of the allegations was held on Thursday last week during which the goalkeeper appeared with his legal representative at the NPFL office in Abuja.

“The NPFL has now written to commend the player for cooperating with the panel and offering further insights that has necessitated a wider investigation involving some others” disclosed Davidson Owumi, the NPFL Chief Operating Officer who led the inquest.

In a written communication to the player, the NPFL stated that the information obtained during the inquest and other independent findings has led to the expansion to a full investigation that will involve all those whose names featured in some WhatsApp exchanges that are in the possession of the league.

“It is only fair that your career is not jeopardised while investigation hasn’t been concluded, hence the suspension placed on your registration in the NPFL has been lifted. You are free to register for any club of your choice. We thank you for your prompt response and cooperation”, a letter to the player read.

The goalkeeper had been invited to an investigative panel set up by the NPFL to determine his culpability or innocence in allegations of involvement in illegal betting.

The NPFL had received a report that the player declined to sign a contract form at Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) which had a clause forbidden participation in betting activities.

The player had his registration with any NPFL club suspended pending the conclusion of investigations.