FG Flags off Landmark Agro-value Chain Initiative to Empower 10m Women

In a bold move to address long-standing inequalities in Nigeria’s agricultural sector, Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has launched a national capacity-building workshop aimed at empowering women across the agro-value chain.

The event, organised in collaboration with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), marks a significant milestone under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media & Publicity to the Minister, Mr Jonathan Eze, the minister noted that the three-day program (27–29 August 2025) would feature practical training on greenhouse farming, homestead gardening, post-harvest storage, financial literacy, and agribusiness.

Speaking at the opening ceremony in Abuja, Minister Sulaiman-Ibrahim described the workshop as “a turning point” in Nigeria’s journey toward gender equity in agriculture.

She emphasized that the time had come to intentionally dismantle the systemic barriers that continue to limit women’s potential, despite their overwhelming contribution to the sector.

“Women make up 70% of Nigeria’s agricultural workforce and produce 80% of our total agro-output. Yet, they earn 30% less, and only 10% own farmland or have access to agricultural financing,” the Minister said. “This exclusion may not always be deliberate, but it is real—and it ends now.”

Central to this shift is the Women Agro Value Expansion (WAVE) Initiative, a flagship programme aimed at empowering 10 million women across the agricultural value chain. The initiative seeks to equip women with the skills, resources, and support necessary to thrive as entrepreneurs and key players in national food systems.

“Under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, women are no longer seen as passive beneficiaries. They are recognized as primary drivers of national transformation,” Sulaiman-Ibrahim declared.

The workshop also saw the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry and the OIC, solidifying their commitment to a shared vision for women’s empowerment.

The Minister commended the OIC for its proactive response to Nigeria’s call to action, praising the partnership as one that aligns with global conventions on gender equality and sustainable development.

Special recognition was given to the Mutual Commitment Company (MCC), a key private sector partner in the WAVE Consortium, for its unwavering support. “Your collaboration is a blueprint for others,” said the Minister.

As Nigeria marks 30 years since the establishment of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and the Beijing Platform for Action, Sulaiman-Ibrahim urged women to rise to the occasion.

“To all Nigerian women, seize the opportunities this administration is creating,” she said. “The policies are being reformed, the support systems are growing—but the real transformation lies in your hands.”

The Minister concluded by acknowledging the WAVE team for their dedication to making the programme impactful.

She reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to ensuring women are not just included in agriculture but positioned as leaders and innovators in Nigeria’s agri-food systems.

“Your success is Nigeria’s success,” she said.The event signals a new chapter for women in agriculture—one where inclusion, investment, and innovation are no longer optional, but essential.

On the part of OIC, Assistant Secretary-General, Ambassador Tarig Ali Bakheet, affirmed the Organization’s commitment to working hand in hand with Nigeria to advance women’s empowerment and food security across the Muslim world.

The OIC is represented at the workshop by Dr. Abdul Falilat Ajoke, Director of the Social and Family Affairs Department, who is actively engaging with participaworld

Rooted in the OIC Charter and the Plan of Action for the Advancement of Women (OPAAW), this initiative reflects the strong partnership between Nigeria and the OIC to empower women, enhance food security, and promote inclusive economic growth across the Muslim world.

Speaking on the sidelines of the training, Chairman of the Women’s Agro Value Expansion (WAVE), Mr. Shittu Kabir, described the workshop as a game-changer. He said it would empower women to adopt modern techniques, build profitable ventures, and establish sustainable value chains from farm to market.

“This is about transforming agriculture into a pathway for women’s economic independence,” he stressed.

For participants like Mrs. Dinatu Adiza Sani from Abuja Municipal Area Council, the training was both timely and eye-opening.

“I have been farming ginger and groundnuts since childhood, but I only sell them raw without processing or packaging. This workshop is teaching me how to add value and earn more,” she said, commending President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Minister of Women Affairs for prioritising rural women farmers.