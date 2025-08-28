At 34, Osun Still Has Long Way to Go, Says Babayemi

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

A leading contender for the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial ticket in the 2026 election in Osun State, Omo-Oba Dotun Babayemi, has undertaken a critical analysis of the state since its creation 34 years ago, concluding that there were more grounds to be covered.

While assuring the vision of the founding fathers of the state would not go unfulfilled, Babayemi applauded leaders and stakeholders who have steered the ship of the state to attain the level it has reached.

In his congratulatory message to the people on the 34th anniversary of the state’s creation as released by his media office, the governorship aspirant stressed the state was blessed with human and natural resources to make it great.

“Though we are not at zero level, we are not yet where we should be. It is however gladdening that all indicators are pointing to a better tomorrow for the state, given the abundance of human and natural resources we are endowed with”, he stressed.

The aspirant pointed out that his ongoing statewide ward consultation visits to the 332 wards across Osun, has shown the greatness, and resilience of the people, in spite of the neglect of the people in many areas.

He stressed, “I have seen the bright and the determined faces of many old and young men and women in the course of my current tour to towns and villages. I have seen for myself, what their needs are; I have heard their complaints about their farm produce being trapped in the farms due to the poor state of rural roads and other begging amenities which are non-existent.

“All these are eye-openers to me and they go to show that we still have a long way to go. It’s a collective challenge to all of us, whether old or young”.

Speaking further, Babayemi insisted the state is a common project for all its residents, contending the people do not have any excuse for the state not to excel, and advising that all citizens intensify efforts to ensure that the task of making it great becomes realisable.

He then urged the people of the state to participate massively in the ongoing voters registration exercise with a view to voting in a vision-driven APC administration in next year’s gubernatorial election and the same time ensuring the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

The aspirant who further commended the people of the state for their resilience and contributions, pleaded with them to remain law-abiding, and patriotic, as they make way for an APC administration that would bring about enduring growth and development through good governance as from next year after the governorship election.