Adighije: NDPHC Has Added  625mw to Power Grid, Idle Plants Being Revived

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company, Jennifer Adighije, clocked one year in office this August, with a number of milestone achievements driven by her intentional, strategic, and results-oriented leadership. In this interview, Adighije reveals the management’s commitment to building a stronger, more responsive, and future-ready company. Peter Uzoho presents the excerpts

This month of August, the new management team led by you clocked one year in office. How has it been running a complex organisation like Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC)?

The past year has been both humbling and inspiring, a period marked by strategic shifts, bold reforms, and visible progress in our efforts to reposition NDPHC as a critical enabler of Nigeria’s energy security. As I mark my first anniversary as the MD/CEO of NDPHC, I do so with a profound sense of gratitude, responsibility, and renewed commitment. From the successful revival and optimisation of previously idle power plants, to pioneering bilateral power sale initiatives that are already reshaping our revenue base, our journey has been one of action guided by vision and purpose.

We have worked tirelessly to restore trust, both within and outside the company, strengthening our regulatory compliance posture and deepening partnerships with key stakeholders including NERC, TCN, and NISO.

However, the road has not been without its obstacles. We have had to navigate a complex operating environment characterized by persistent liquidity challenges, legacy constraints, inadequate market structures, and systemic inefficiencies in the rapidly evolving national electricity value chain. These challenges, though daunting, have only served to sharpen our resolve and inspired a new level of innovation, resilience, and collaboration across NDPHC. We have leveraged these difficulties as catalysts for reform, pushing forward by developing effective strategies, leveraging relationships, entering strategic Joint Development Agreements (JDAs) with major sector players, and laying the groundwork for smarter, more sustainable energy infrastructure.

What would you consider the major achievements of NDPHC under your leadership in the past year?

Upon assuming office, one of my first priorities was to undertake a comprehensive audit and technical assessment of NDPHC’s generation assets. It became immediately clear that several of our power plants, critical national infrastructure had been either in bad shape or grossly underutilized. The reasons ranged from poor operations and maintenance practices, procurement delays, persistent gas supply issues to transmission constraints that were left unaddressed for far too long.

Notably, prior to August 2024, power plants such as Ihovbor, Alaoji and Omotosho NIPP were recording Plant Availability Factors (PAFs) below five per cent. This level of underperformance translated to not only a significant waste of national resources but also missed opportunities in improving power supply and revenue generation. In response, the new management, under my leadership, initiated a well-coordinated and strategic intervention targeting recovery of idle turbine units.

This included engaging (original equipment manufacturers (OEM) vendors, parts suppliers and building an in-house response team in partnership with service providers to provide quick response to facilitate recovery and avert downtime while also harnessing commercial relationships with gas suppliers to secure stable gas supply to the power plants. These actions were deliberate and data-driven, aimed at bringing dormant capacity back on stream as quickly and sustainably as possible. The results have been both encouraging and measurable.

We have successfully recovered five generating turbine units across the fleet restoring 625MW to active contribution to the national grid. This has contributed to an increase in the available megawatts (MW) for national consumption and improved asset utilisation. The ripple effect of this revival also reflects in improved revenue flow, job satisfaction, and a renewed sense of purpose across our operations. Alaoji Power Plant, which had hitherto remained dormant for an extended period, is now set to come on stream in a matter of weeks, an outcome that is largely attributable to the proactive and strategic efforts of the current leadership.

Through focused engagement with key stakeholders, facilitation of gas supply arrangements, and technical readiness assessments, the present management has cleared critical bottlenecks that had previously stalled our plant’s operations. This development marks a significant milestone in NDPHC’s ongoing drive to unlock stranded capacity and inject much-needed power into the national grid.

Most importantly, our reform drive has restored investor, stakeholder, and regulatory confidence in NDPHC’s capacity. This achievement affirms our strategic direction and reinforces our commitment to making NDPHC a central pillar in Nigeria’s energy transition. It is one of the early wins in our long-term journey of institutional revitalisation and sectoral transformation.

One of the clear realities I met upon assumption of office was the unsustainable nature of relying solely on the centralised electricity market, which continues to be plagued by chronic revenue shortfalls, market defaults, sector-wide uncertainties and persistent liquidity crisis. These issues have significantly impacted NDPHC’s financial sustainability over the years. To begin reversing that trend, we initiated a gradual but deliberate shift towards bilateral power sales as a more commercially viable pathway.

Over the past year, we have made meaningful progress in identifying and engaging large, creditworthy electricity consumers who qualify as Eligible Customers under the NERC framework. Through structured negotiations and strategic engagement, we are working to establish bilateral agreements that allow NDPHC to sell power directly to these customers at cost-reflective tariffs.

This approach, though still a work in progress, is aimed at enhancing our revenue base, improving liquidity, and insulating the company from the inefficiencies of the centralized market. While we have not yet concluded all the agreements, the process is well underway, and the traction we are gaining is encouraging. It’s a journey that requires strong regulatory alignment, internal restructuring, and customer confidence, but it is a journey we are committed to.

These strategic efforts are already repositioning NDPHC as a more agile and commercially responsive entity, with a clearer path toward long-term sustainability and impact. Also, when I assumed office, one of my key priorities was to reposition NDPHC not just as a power generation company, but as a forward-thinking, innovation-driven energy player. Our digital and technological transformation agenda reflects this vision. Over the past year, we have taken deliberate steps to align NDPHC with global energy trends through strategic partnerships and technology-focused initiatives.

A major highlight has been the execution of Joint Development Agreements (JDAs) with key partners such as ORACLE, Microsoft Nigeria, Haier Technologies.

These collaborations are anchored on three transformative pillars. Working with Microsoft and ORACLE to deploy cutting-edge digital tools that will improve enterprise resource planning, asset monitoring, enable predictive maintenance, enhance operational efficiency, and support smarter, data-driven decision-making across our plants.

Second, we are investing in local manufacturing capacity through our partnership with NASENI and Haier Technologies. This is aimed at reducing the cost of production for businesses in Kano state by providing cost effective electricity through renewable energy means. This transformation journey is still ongoing, but the foundation we’ve laid is strong and promising. It is my firm belief that a technologically advanced and digitally integrated NDPHC is essential to delivering long-term value, not just to the company, but to Nigeria’s entire energy ecosystem.

What were the biggest challenges you met on assumption of office, and how have you been able to address them?

One of the most pressing challenges I encountered upon assuming office was the acute liquidity crisis facing NDPHC and other Gencos, primarily caused by the overwhelming debt owed by key market players and some of our cross-border customers. When I took over, the company was burdened with substantial unpaid invoices, resulting in severe cash flow limitations that threatened our capacity to sustain operations, invest in essential infrastructure, and meet our financial commitments. In addition to the debt burden, there were longstanding operational inefficiencies, dormant generation assets, and weakened stakeholder confidence in NDPHC’s capacity, credibility and industry relevance.

To address these challenges, we took a multi-pronged approach. On the commercial side, we began the process of restructuring our power sales strategy, moving towards bilateral contracts with eligible customers, which would allow us to sell power at cost-reflective tariffs and reduce our reliance on default-prone market channels. This is still a work in progress, but we’re making steady gains. We have successfully tackled key constraints, most notably, gas supply and evacuation limitations by collaborating strategically to unbottle the bottle necks.

Equally important was rebuilding operational credibility. We strengthened compliance with regulatory requirements, improved coordination with TCN and NISO, and proactively engaged NERC to align our operations with market expectations. These challenges, while daunting, also presented opportunities to drive reform, innovation, and strategic repositioning and I believe we are on the right path to delivering a more resilient and forward-looking NDPHC.

In terms of corporate governance and efficiency, what new reforms have you introduced?

In terms of corporate governance and operational efficiency, one of my key priorities upon assumption of office was to strengthen internal systems and promote a culture of accountability, transparency, and performance. To this end, we introduced a number of reforms aimed at improving both structural governance and day-to-day operational discipline across the organisation.

Firstly, we institutionalized a performance monitoring framework that sets clear KPIs for directorates which cascades down across departments. This has helped us track delivery timelines, measure output, and ensure greater accountability for results. In addition, we began quarterly performance reviews to assess progress and address gaps proactively. We also undertook a review of our procurement and financial processes, streamlining approval workflows and ensuring stricter compliance with internal control procedures. This has helped to reduce delays, cut inefficiencies, and enhance the integrity of our procurement system.

On the governance side, we strengthened the role of internal audit and compliance by ensuring more independence in their reporting lines and giving them the support needed to function effectively. We also emphasised documentation, records management, and adherence to board-approved policies especially around project execution and vendor engagement.

As part of my commitment to transparency and accountability, we have commenced procurement of ERP tool for enabling organization-wide planning for enhancing operational efficiency. We have also forged a strategic partnership with the EFCC to tackle procurement-related irregularities in NDPHC. This collaboration aims to identify and eliminate fraudulent practices, reinforce due process, and instill a strong culture of accountability. It sends a clear message that we are serious about reform, while also strengthening internal controls and supporting national anti-corruption efforts in the power sector. Most importantly, we have tried to instill a culture of professionalism and service within NDPHC, one that sees public service not just as routine administration, but as a strategic responsibility to the Nigerian people. These steps may not always make the headlines, but they are foundational to building a more resilient, responsive, and performance-driven NDPHC.

How much additional megawatts has NDPHC been able to contribute to the national grid in the past one year under your watch?

I must say that our drive to recover dormant turbine units targets increase in available power generation/grid capacity. As a result, NDPHC has been able to contribute an additional 625MW to the national grid. This incremental capacity has come largely from Calabar (125MW added), Ihonvbor (250MW added), Omotosho (125MW added), Sapele (125MW added); these milestones have generally improved sector-wide deliverables and performance metrics which reflect in the performance report published by the regulator NERC on a quarterly basis. We see this not just as a technical achievement, but as a testament to the possibilities that exist when leadership is intentional, strategic, and focused on results. And we are not relenting. Our goal is to sustain and scale this impact in the months and years ahead.

Several of the Nigerian National Integrated Power Project (NIPP) power plants have struggled with gas supply and transmission bottlenecks. What practical steps have you taken to resolve these issues?

For transmission bottlenecks, we strengthened our technical collaboration with TCN and NISO. Currently, we are in the process of setting up a joint task framework to ensure that plant availability and dispatch are better coordinated, particularly during periods of grid stress. Additionally, we’ve initiated conversations around embedded and bilateral power solutions to ensure that where evacuation through the national grid is constrained, we can explore alternatives that allow us to serve Eligible Customers directly. These are not overnight fixes, but they represent practical, ongoing steps toward making our assets more productive and commercially viable. Indeed, gas supply and transmission bottlenecks have long been major impediments to the optimal performance of several NIPP power plants. Upon assumption of office, I prioritised these challenges because they directly affect our ability to deliver reliable power to Nigerians and generate sustainable revenue.

On the gas supply front, we engaged directly with key gas suppliers and relevant government agencies to renegotiate and facilitate more reliable supply arrangements. This includes clearing some legacy payment issues, restructuring gas supply agreements to reflect current realities, and establishing stronger coordination mechanisms for monitoring supply consistency. A notable result of this is the improved gas availability to plants like Alaoji and Geregu, which are now gradually coming back to life.

What is the current status of the uncompleted NIPP plants and transmission projects?

The uncompleted NIPP plants and transmission projects have been a major focus of my administration over the past year, and I am pleased to report that we are beginning to see measurable progress across several fronts. One of the most significant milestones is the near completion of Egbema Power Plant which was at 52 per cent completion when I came on board which now stands at 80 per cent. The contractors on the project Messrs China Machinery Ltd CMEC have also presented a progress plan which we are steadily working towards.

At Gbarain, we’ve hit a major milestone also. This plant has been offline since the year 2020 when the fire incident consumed the power control module. We have succeeded in awarding the contract for the PCM restoration to Tilt/Schneider electric J.V which is expected to be completed in 12 months. Other pre-commissioning exercises will also commence at the same time to enable complete restoration of the plant to the grid by Q4-2026. The plant had been severely limited by gas supply issues, but those are gradually being addressed, allowing the facility to resume meaningful contributions to the grid.

For the transmission projects, cash flow remains the major challenge that impedes progress. These projects are dollar-denominated and till date, NDPHC has been unable to reach meaningful agreements on recoupment of investments valued at about N1 trillion. While challenges remain, we have sought the intervention of the regulator, NERC, to consider mediating to resolve the long-standing issue.

NDPHC has been active in rural electrification. How many communities or households have benefitted under your tenure?

We have always placed renewed emphasis on extending power to underserved and off-grid communities across the country. In the past one year alone, several rural communities, translating to thousands of households, have directly benefited from various distribution electrification projects executed by NDPHC. These include grid extensions, substations, feeders, span of lines and standalone solar home systems.

Our interventions span across multiple geopolitical zones, and some of the notable distribution projects commissioned in 1 year include 1×7.5MVA 33KV/11KV Injection substation in College of Education Maidugri and another 1×7.5MVA Injection substation in Maidugri town amongst several other projects set out to uplift communities and improve productivity. We understand that access to power is a catalyst for development, especially in rural economies. That is why we’re committed to scaling up our rural electrification initiatives, using both conventional and renewable energy solutions, to close the energy access gap and improve livelihoods across Nigeria.

Financing power projects remains a challenge. Has NDPHC secured any new funding, partnerships, or investment support in the past year?

Yes, financing has historically been one of the most persistent challenges in the Nigerian power sector, and NDPHC is no exception. Upon assumption of office, I understood clearly that to deliver on our mandate, we had to be proactive in diversifying our funding sources and creating bankable, investment-attractive projects. Over the past year, we’ve made considerable progress in this regard.

We have engaged both local and international development finance institutions to explore innovative financing models for our generation and distribution projects. One of the major steps we took was initiating project-specific investment frameworks especially for diversifying our power generation mix which aligns more closely to meet the expectations of Mr. President’s energy transition plan.

In this regard, we also signed landmark Joint Development Agreements (JDAs) with NASENI, a collaboration set to unlock access to technical support, funding, knowledge capital, and co-investment opportunities that significantly reduce our financial burden in delivering renewable energy projects.

We are also exploring Public-Private Partnership (PPP) structures for some of our uncompleted assets, as well as bilateral power sales agreements that can enhance our liquidity position.

How is the company managing debts and liquidity issues that have long affected the power sector?

Managing debts and liquidity constraints has been one of the most excruciating challenges since I assumed office as MD/CEO of NDPHC. At the time, the company was heavily burdened by legacy debts, particularly from non-settlement of invoices and market shortfalls which significantly impacted our operational sustainability. It is, therefore, heartening that the federal government, under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has shown strong political will and commitment by pledging to offset the over N4 trillion debt owed to generation companies, of which NDPHC is a significant creditor. To address this, we’ve adopted a multi-pronged approach. First, we intensified our engagement with NERC, the market operator, and other relevant institutions to push for improved market discipline and enforcement of payment obligations. At the same time, we have prioritised bilateral power sales as a strategic alternative, targeting creditworthy Eligible Customers who can pay cost-reflective tariffs directly to us. This helps improve our liquidity and reduces reliance on the defective central settlement system.

Internally, we instituted tighter financial controls, enhanced revenue tracking, and pursued aggressive cost-optimisation measures across our assets. We’ve also engaged gas suppliers and other creditors to restructure some of our obligations in a way that aligns with our current cash flow realities.

While these measures are ongoing, we are already beginning to see signs of improved liquidity, increased investor confidence, and a gradual return to commercial stability. The ultimate goal is to build a financially resilient NDPHC that can sustain itself, grow strategically, and continue to deliver incremental value to the Nigerian power sector.

With the global push for cleaner energy, what steps is NDPHC taking towards renewable energy integration?

As the global energy landscape continues to shift towards cleaner and more sustainable sources, NDPHC, under my leadership, has begun taking deliberate and strategic steps to align with this transition. One of my key priorities has been to ensure that NDPHC is not left behind in the clean energy conversation. While our core mandate remains focused on thermal generation, we recognize that the future of power lies in diversification and that includes a strong emphasis on renewable energy. Over the past year, we have initiated feasibility studies and early-stage project development for solar mini-grids, particularly targeted at underserved and off-grid rural communities. These projects are designed to not only expand access to electricity but also do so in a manner that is climate-friendly and economically viable. We’re also exploring potential collaborations with development finance institutions, private investors, and technical partners to scale up renewable energy deployment across Nigeria.

In addition, through our strategic Joint Development Agreements with NASENI, Microsoft Nigeria, and Schneider Electric, we are integrating smart energy technologies and innovative solutions such as energy storage systems, hybrid systems, and digital monitoring tools that support the broader renewable ecosystem.

Going forward, NDPHC will play a meaningful role in Nigeria’s energy transition, contributing not only to grid stability and base load supply but also to clean, distributed, and sustainable energy solutions. We are positioning ourselves as a future-ready utility grounded in reliability, but responsive to innovation and climate responsibility.

What are your top three priorities for the next one year of your administration?

As I look ahead to the next year of my administration with every sense of commitment, my top three priorities are clear and strategically aligned with our broader vision for NDPHC: Commercial Sustainability: Ensuring the financial viability of NDPHC remains paramount. We will intensify our commercial drive by aggressively pursuing bilateral power sales to Eligible Customers, deepen market participation, and push for timely payments through strengthened enforcement mechanisms. Financial resilience is critical to sustaining operations and reinvesting in infrastructure in light of public benefit. Our focus remains firmly on completing critical NIPP generation and transmission projects, notably Egbema Plant and the full integration of Alaoji Plant, while simultaneously driving the technical and commercial optimization of our existing assets to maximize their contribution to the national grid and corporate sustainability. In parallel, as the global energy mix shifts toward cleaner alternatives, NDPHC is actively positioning itself at the forefront of Nigeria’s energy transition. We are laying a solid foundation for scalable renewable energy initiatives including solar and hybrid mini-grid projects targeted at industrial and commercial clusters. These efforts are designed to enhance energy access, drive sustainability, and align with the nation’s broader development objectives.

Under my leadership, human capital development remains a cornerstone of our strategic agenda at NDPHC. I strongly believe that no institution can rise above the quality, commitment, and capacity of its workforce. Recognizing this, we have begun implementing targeted initiatives to upskill, retool, and empower our personnel across all levels of the organization leveraging technology to enhance performance.

We are also putting systems in place to reward merit, foster accountability, and encourage innovation. Special attention is being paid to succession planning and gender inclusion, ensuring that the next generation of NDPHC leaders is prepared, diverse, and aligned with our long-term goals. Additionally, we are fostering a culture of collaboration, professionalism, transparency and continuous improvement, where every staff member feels valued and motivated to contribute meaningfully to the company’s mission.

Ultimately, our goal is to build a resilient, agile, and future-ready workforce capable of driving NDPHC’s transformation and delivering sustainable energy solutions to Nigerians.

Where do you see NDPHC in the next five years under your leadership?

Over the next five years, I envision NDPHC evolving into a commercially sustainable, technologically advanced, and socially impactful power generation company. One that not only contributes significantly to Nigeria’s energy mix but also drives sector-wide performance through innovation. We are working towards deepening our participation in bilateral power sales, expanding our renewable energy footprint, enhancing the reliability of our assets through digitization and automation, and building a virile human capital base that is not only technically competent but also strategically aligned with the company’s evolving mission. I also see us becoming a key driver of industrialization through our strategic partnerships and targeted projects in commercial clusters like Agbara, Mowe, Challawa and others, which will reduce reliance on imports and create jobs.

Equally important, I want NDPHC to become a model for transparency, efficiency, and stakeholder trust, serving as a Federation company that delivers value to both the government and the Nigerian people. The next five years will be about unlocking the full potential of our assets, our people, and our mandate.

What message would you like to send to Nigerians about the NDPHC’s role in addressing the nation’s power challenges?

To my fellow Nigerians, I want to assure you that the NDPHC remains fully committed to being a central part of the solution to Nigeria’s power challenges. We understand the frustration that comes with unreliable electricity, and we do not take our responsibility lightly.

Under my leadership, we are working tirelessly to optimize existing assets, bring idle power plants back to life, and drive innovative energy solutions that will expand access to affordable, reliable power to be delivered to the last mile. We’re also pursuing reforms that ensure financial stability and accountability across the value chain.

NDPHC may not solve all the sector’s problems alone, but we are determined to lead with integrity, technical excellence, and a deep sense of national duty. Together with our partners and stakeholders in government and the private sector, we are building a power sector Nigerians can be proud of—one project, one reform, and one community at a time.

As you reflect on your first year as the MD/CEO of NDPHC, what are the lessons learnt?

As I reflect on my first year as the MD/CEO of NDPHC, I am deeply humbled by the progress we’ve made, despite the enormous challenges we’ve had to confront. From reviving dormant power plants and expanding our commercial operations to initiating bold partnerships and enhancing governance structures, our performance has been marked by purposeful steps toward sustainable transformation. The road hasn’t been easy, debt overhangs, gas constraints/receivables escalating, transmission bottlenecks, and systemic inefficiencies have tested our resolve. But within these challenges, we’ve found fresh opportunities: to innovate, to collaborate, and to rethink how NDPHC builds resilience and delivers value to the Nigerian power sector.

Looking ahead, I remain optimistic. We are building a stronger, more responsive, and future-ready company, one that is focused not just on generating megawatts, but on delivering impact. Our outlook is clear: deepen reforms, drive innovation, and ensure NDPHC becomes a central pillar in solving Nigeria’s power challenges. I thank all our stakeholders, partners, and my dedicated team for walking this path with me. The journey continues with renewed vision and unwavering commitment.