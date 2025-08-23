  • Monday, 25th August, 2025

Health Sector: FG’s Collective Bargaining Agreements Committee Timely, Says Pharmacists

The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) has hailed the federal government for taking a bold step to solve the lingering issues amongst trade unions and associations in the health sector, which got to a boiling point recently, by inaugurating a committee Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs), saying it was timely and logical.

According to PSN, the initiative would decisively deal with matters arising from “grievances by non-physician health workers against the overbearing effects of physicians’ oppressive domination of the health sector.”

In a document signed by the President of PSN President, Ayuba Ibrahim Tanko, the body applauded the government “for setting up a Committee on CBAs for trade unions and associations in the Health Sector against the background of the boiling point the Health Sector attained in recent weeks with various strike ultimatum being threatened, declared and warning strikes actualised by at least one of the various groups.”

