Abuja Rail Mass Transit Moves 4m Passengers in 15 Months

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Abuja Rail Mass Transit (ARMT) project has recorded over four million passengers in the last 15 months.



Besides, the country received the first batch of students trained in China and also officially launched its local training programme in Abuja in what was described as another significant milestone in the Nigeria’s rail system, supported by the Chinese government.



At a symbolic ceremony held on Tuesday in Abuja, attended by senior officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and representatives of China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), stakeholders celebrated what they described as a turning point in the transfer of technical expertise and sustainable management of the nation’s capital’s rail transport system.



Deputy General Manager of CCECC, Rail Operations Department, Zhuang Yanhui, who addressed the gathering, commended the Nigerian operations team for their commitment during the intensive training in China.



The programme covered critical aspects of urban rail operations, including dispatching and control, station management, maintenance protocols, and safety procedures.



Yanhui said, “This ceremony is not just about celebrating training. It represents the beginning of knowledge transfer, local empowerment, and sustainable operations for the ARMT.”



He explained that the local training phase in Abuja would allow Nigerian trainees to adapt their international learning to the realities of the local environment, with support from both Nigerian and Chinese instructors.



While providing an update on the rail operations, Yanhui revealed that since the Abuja Rail System commenced commercial services in May 2024 with its Diesel Multiple Units (DMUs), the system had maintained over 450 days of stable and reliable operations, transporting more than four million passengers.

He stated that the service had significantly eased commuting pressures, particularly during peak hours, and had quickly become the preferred mode of green and efficient travel for thousands of Abuja residents.



Yanhui expressed gratitude to FCTA, particularly Chief of Staff to the Minister of FCT, Mandate Secretary of Transportation, Permanent Secretary, and Director of Transportation, for their continued support in ensuring the success of the project.



Yanhui said, “Your vision and guidance have been crucial in turning this project into a reality. Together, we can build not just a rail line but a long-term operational capacity rooted in local talent and ownership.”



Abuja Rail Mass Transit system is expected to serve as a model of modern urban transport in West Africa, combining international technical expertise with local capacity development.



Stakeholders reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the system met the highest standards of safety, service delivery, and efficiency.