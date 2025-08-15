Uniport Elects Prof. Rosemary Ogu, Others Deputy Vice-Chancellors

Sunday Okobi

The Senate of the University of Port Harcourt (Uniport) has elected Prof. Rosemary Ogu as the new Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics).

Among other academics also elected were Prof. Chukwudi Onyeasor as Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) and Prof. Angela Frank-Briggs as Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research and Development).

The election of the three new deputy vice-chancellors took place on August 6, 2025, during the university’s recent 488th Extraordinary Senate Meeting.

Congratulating the new appointees, the university Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Owunari Abraham Georgewill, expressed confidence in their ability to contribute meaningfully to the growth and advancement of the institution.

According to him, “The Senate has made excellent choices, and I am confident that these distinguished academics will bring fresh ideas, strong leadership, and renewed commitment to advancing our vision for the University of Port Harcourt.”

Meanwhile, in her response, Prof. Ogu expressed her gratitude to the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Georgewill, for the nomination.

According to a statement, made available to THISDAY , “Prof. Ogu, is an accomplished Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist and the immediate-past head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at both the University of Port Harcourt and the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital.

“Her academic journey began at the University of Benin, where she graduated MB.BS with distinction in 1999. She went on to complete her residency in Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital between 2003 and 2008, earning the Fellowship of the West African College of Surgeons (FWACS) and the Fellowship of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria (FMCOG). Prof. Ogu also holds an MSc in Reproductive Health from the World Bank Centre of Excellence in Reproductive Health Innovation (CERHI) at the University of Benin.

“Her research, which focuses on improving women’s health outcomes, has been published in globally respected journals such as BMC Pregnancy and Childbirth, Reproductive Health, and The Lancet. Her scholarly work often evaluates the effectiveness of interventions aimed at enhancing maternal, youth, and newborn health services.

“Beyond her academic and clinical excellence, Prof. Ogu holds key leadership roles nationally. She is a Faculty Board Member of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria, the National President of the Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria, and Staff Adviser to the Port Harcourt University Medical Students’ Association (PUMSA). Prof. Rosemary Ogu, renowned for her passion, vision, and commitment to advancing healthcare and academic standards, is highly respected in both professional and academic circles. She is happily married to Chief Hillary Ogu, and they are blessed with children.”