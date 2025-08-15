Historic WTO Initiative Launched in Nigeria as NACCIMA President Hails Okonjo-Iweala’s Leadership

The Nigerian private sector celebrated a landmark moment yesterday as Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), officially launched the Women Exporters in the Digital Economy (WEIDE) Fund during her state visit to Nigeria.

The initiative, aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs in global digital trade, was lauded as a game-changer by leaders across Nigeria’s business landscape.

In a goodwill message delivered at the launch, the President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) and Chair of the Organised Private Sector of Nigeria (OPSN), extended warm congratulations to Dr. Okonjo-Iweala on the renewal of her tenure as WTO DG.

“This is not only a personal achievement but a historic milestone for Africa and for women around the world,” the NACCIMA President stated. “Her continued leadership at the helm of the WTO inspires a new era of fairness, innovation, and inclusion in global trade.”

Highlighting the significance of the WEIDE Fund, the NACCIMA President praised the WTO for choosing Nigeria as the launchpad for the initiative. “This fund will unlock new global markets for Nigerian women entrepreneurs, elevate their participation in digital trade, and catalyze progress towards Nigeria’s ambition of a $1 trillion economy,” he said.

The event also spotlighted the strong collaboration between the WTO and global development partners, including the World Bank and the International Trade Centre (ITC), as well as key national institutions such as the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI) and the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

“This is the kind of partnership that drives real change,” the NACCIMA President emphasized.

“By breaking down trade barriers and equipping our private sector with the tools needed to thrive in the digital age, we are laying the foundation for inclusive growth and sustainable prosperity.”

Reaffirming the commitment of NACCIMA and the OPSN, he assured stakeholders of their readiness to transform this opportunity into tangible outcomes — increased exports, job creation, and economic empowerment for Nigerian women.

As Nigeria welcomed Dr. Okonjo-Iweala on her state visit, the tone was one of optimism and renewed determination to build a more inclusive and equitable global trading system.

Alhaji Jani Ibrahim also lauded the Minister of Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole and the Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim for their excellent services in delivering the mandates of their ministries.

“Together,” the NACCIMA President concluded, “we are not only rewriting the narrative for women in trade — we are building a future that works for all.”