Kashimawo Set for Shaw Theatre, LondonYinka Olatunbosun

The exciting play Kashimawo is set to make its international debut at the iconic Shaw Theatre, London UK on October 4th and 5th. This was declared in a press release issued by DOSF-UK, the production’s main promoter.

Produced by Tayo Elesin under her Elesin Productions platform, the London audience would see the socio-political drama that depicts the life and times of the winner of the June 12 elections and giant personality, Chief MKO Abiola. This trumpeted Kashimawo production is supported by Mr. Kola Abiola, son of the late business mogul and political martyr on whom the play is based. Born Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola on August 24, 1937, in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria, Abiola was a Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 1993 elections. The results were annulled by the former military Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida. Prior to his political sojourn, Abiola studied accounting at the University of Glasgow, Scotland, and later became a chartered accountant.

He built a business empire that included Abiola Farms, Abiola Bookshops, Radio Communications Nigeria, Concord Press and more. He contested for the 1993 Nigerian presidential election was widely regarded as the winner of what was considered Nigeria’s freest and fairest election.

The annulment of the elections held on June 12, 1991 led to widespread outrage. June 12, the date of the annulled election, was declared Nigeria’s Democracy Day in honour of Abiola in 2023. Abiola was posthumously awarded the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR), Nigeria’s highest honour, in 2018.

Abiola died on July 7, 1998, while in detention. His legacy continues to be celebrated in Nigeria, symbolizing the struggle for democracy.

The play Kashimawo received a rousing reception at its premiere production at the Agip Recital Hall of the MUSON Centre with some members of the Abiola family in attendance.

In a statement released by DOSF-UK,the beauty of Kashimawo lies in its wild pull out from the life of MKO who inspired the play to the confusing mischief of the gods as they seemed to play a different kind of game with the life of the ‘poor ophan.’

The statement also mentioned that all previous ticket holders to DOSF plays can also use the same tickets for Kashimawo if they so wish as they would all be contacted by the theatre in such regards.

Kashimawo follows the very successful showing of ‘Awo’ which also played the same venue to massive crowds and huge critical acclaim

Kashimawo would be the second after the aforementioned Awo in a series of historical expositions designed to bring these historical productions into Europe and the diaspora.

The Duke of Shomolu Foundation, an associate firm of DOSF-UK, is Africa’s leading theatre production house with one of the richest theatrical portfolios on the continent.

With 33 huge stage plays and over 200,000 physical attendees in productions that have been have seen it run local cities like Lagos, Abeokuta, Uyo, Abuja, Ekiti, Benin, Arochukwu, Ikenne, Warri to mention a few, the franchise is today one of Nigeria’s biggest.

Already such iconic Nigerian and International brands like First Bank Nigeria, LEMFI. Datamellon, Cruxstone, Unified Payments to mention a few have lined up as sponsors.

Prof Rasaki Ojo Bakare who is tipped as the Festival Director of the Ekiti International Theatre Festival is expected to direct the play which will feature veteran theatre personality Biodun Abbey in the lead role.