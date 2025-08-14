Elizabeth Jack-Rich Encourages Children to Prioritise Education

Vanessa Obioha

Entrepreneur and philanthropist Elizabeth Jack-Rich has urged children to prioritise education in their life’s journey. Addressing beneficiaries of her Elizabeth Jack-Rich Aid Foundation (EJRAID) at a special event in Lagos, she cautioned them against the temptation of abandoning their studies.

“It’s very tempting to run away from school but don’t do that. Education is very important,” she said. “Education is going to help you become a better speaker, a better communicator, a better negotiator so you can negotiate your worth, just like the game of chess.”

She encouraged the children not to rely solely on their skills, noting that a combination of education and skills would open greater opportunities. “You’ll be able to enter any room. You’ll be brave, you’ll be confident, because you know what you’re saying,” she added.

Jack-Rich reaffirmed her foundation’s commitment to supporting their education, expressing confidence that they would grow into future leaders capable of transforming the nation’s story.

Also speaking at the event were Tunde Onakoya, founder of Chess in Slums Africa, and educationist Rotimi Eyitayo, CEO of Team Masters Global.

Onakoya, a global advocate for education through chess, shared how the game helped him overcome challenges and achieve success. He advised the children to discover their passion and strive to excel in it.

“It doesn’t matter what it is, as long as you become one of the best at doing it. The world would respect you for it,” he said.

“Don’t let anybody ever tell you, ‘Go away, you are too small; you don’t know anything.’ That’s not true. Don’t let anybody tell you that what you can do doesn’t matter or that you are not good enough. Tell yourself, ‘I’m good enough, and my talent will be useful for the world,’” he added.

In his address to the students, Eyitayo emphasised the value of goal-setting, having a clear vision, and being deliberate about their future. He also urged them to take their studies seriously, maintain focus, and cultivate strong morals that will enable them to become successful and responsible adults.

Since its inception in 2017, Jack-Rich, through her EJRAID, has championed education and women’s empowerment across Nigeria. In 2018, it funded master’s degrees for six students with $30,000, and in 2019 disbursed $350,000 to 200 widows while training 1,100 women in skills like fashion, ICT, and catering, each receiving ₦100,000 in seed capital. For Mother’s Day 2022, four women received ₦1 million each to grow their businesses. In December 2024, partnering with the Patrick Stephen Purple Heart Foundation for Widows, EJRAID provided ₦100,000 worth of food supplies to 200 widows in 16 states, contributing ₦5 million and directly supporting 50 widows outside Lagos.