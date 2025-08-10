Sen Adeola at 56: Life of Sustained Commitment to Public Service

Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (aka Yayi) will be 56 today, Sunday. In our today’s changing world, being 56 is no mean feat. It’s a significant milestone, not just in terms of figure, but great accomplishments he has achieved across different facets of human endeavour-academics, politics, humanitarian service, philanthropy and dedication to the good of all. Not many people have the grace to attain this significant height. A significant height in a political journey that has seen him rise through the ranks of Nigerian politics. It’s a journey that is embodied in decades of experience in career, relationship and personal growth.

At a middle age, everyone’s experience is unique. For some people, it is a stage of life in which individuals have a deeper understanding of themselves and the world around them. For Adeola, who has been on the service lane for over two decades, impacting lives meaningfully, it’s a time for celebration, for appreciation, for reflection and looking forward to the next chapter of life.

Life is a continuous process of growth, progression and evolution. It’s a journey filled with experiences, challenges and opportunity that shape us into who we are today and who we will become tomorrow. In appreciation of God’s faithfulness, His kindness and support for taking him this far, it is expected that all his well-wishers, including eminent citizens of Ogun West Senatorial District will graciously join hands together to celebrate this iconic lawmaker who has transformed the socio-economic lives of his constituents and brought smile to the faces of the underprivileged. This is an auspicious moment for us to show appreciation for being a responsive and responsible representative that he is. Appreciating the present moment allows us to appreciate life’s beauty and limitless opportunities that lie before us, having a dependable, tested and trusted representative leading the change we all earnestly crave for.

Since he made a foray into politics in 2003, Adeola’s trajectory of legislative career has been quite phenomenal. Over the last two decades, he has recorded several achievements that are too numerous to mention. Back then as an aspiring young political player, he began his legislative journey in the Lagos State House of Assembly, representing Alimosho State Constituency 2 from 2003 to 2011. During this time, he was a key figure in strengthening the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service, which significantly boosted the state’s revenue.

Rising from Lagos to national politics, he served in the House of Representatives from 2011 to 2015, where he became the Chairman of the House Committee on Public Accounts. Upon his elevation to the Senate, representing Lagos West from 2015 to 2023, he served as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance. Now as a Senator, representing Ogun West Senatorial District, he currently serves as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, a highly influential position.

In of all of these stages of legislative career, his representation has been defined by his commitment to public service and strong connection to the people he represents. Over the last two years, his time in the Senate has been marked by a consistent effort to attract and implement projects in his constituencies, focusing on infrastructure development, healthcare facilities, women and youth empowerment programmes, human capital development and educational support initiatives.

Coming from a background as a chartered accountant, he has often championed policies related to fiscal discipline, public accountability, and efficient management of resources.

His birthday is indeed an event that symbolizes a sustained journey of dedication to his constituents and the nation. It serves as a moment to appreciate his contributions and the enduring impact he has had on the lives of many.

With his current position as Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation, Adeola is one of Nigeria potential leaders who have the capacity to sharpen the economy of this country. Apart from his background accomplished accountant, his progression through various levels of government has positioned him as one of Nigeria’s potential leaders. His time as Chairman of the House Committee on Public Accounts, the Senate Committee on Finance, and his current role as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations are particularly telling. These are not ceremonial positions; they are arguably among the most powerful and technically demanding committees in the legislature. They require an intricate knowledge of public finance, budgeting, and the inner workings of government ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs).

At 56, Adeola represents a bridge between the old and new generation leaders.

With a political career that began in the early 2000s, he has been part of the political class that emerged during the Fourth Republic. He has worked alongside key figures, including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, from that era and has a deep understanding of the political structures and traditions that have long shaped the country. His continued political relevance and influence-especially in a dynamic and highly youth-oriented social media landscape-show he remains adaptable.

The manner of his successful transition from Lagos to Ogun State politics, demonstrates a level of agility often associated with a new, more pragmatic generation of leaders.

His career path, from a state-level legislator to a federal lawmaker, serves as a model for younger politicians. He represents a link that connects the political history of the last two decades with the current realities and future aspirations of Nigerian politics. His continued prominence has placed him perfectly as a figure who can understand, negotiate, and lead across generational divides in Nigerian politics.

As they say, politics is local. Because of a long-standing aspiration within the Ogun West senatorial district to produce the next governor of the state, Adeola as the highest-ranking elected official from the district is seen by many as the most viable and well-positioned candidate to fulfill this ambition. The age-long aspiration of Ogun West to have its fair share of power -sharing has created the agitation for him to contest the governorship in the next election. And, of course, the agitation is not out of place because his journey through various legislative houses and committees provides clear evidence that he understands both his specific legislative responsibilities and the broader nitty-gritty of governance. This expertise allows him to navigate complex national financial issues, including budget formulation, revenue generation, and public debt management, with a level of detail and understanding that many politicians lack.

*Fatunmbi writes from Okeagbede, Imeko-Afon LGA of Ogun state