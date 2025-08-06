SWAGA: Tinubu ‘ll Win More Northern States in 2027

Vanessa Obioha

The National Chairman of the South-West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA), Senator Dayo Adeyeye, has expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu will secure more votes from northern states in the 2027 general election.

Adeyeye made the remarks during a press briefing on August 5 in Ikeja, Lagos, where the group officially launched its campaign in support of the president’s second-term bid.

According to him, the formation of the pro-Tinubu movement in 2020 was driven by its belief in Tinubu’s capacity to bring the presidency to the South, a mission he said had been accomplished. He cited the president’s achievements in office so far to include infrastructural development, the floating of the naira, the removal of fuel subsidies, and investments in education.

Responding to speculation that President Tinubu lacks support from the North ahead of the 2027 election, Adeyeye dismissed the claim, asserting that the president would secure an overwhelming victory.

“I see greater consensus for the president in the North. Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will win more northern states in 2027 than he did previously,” he said.

The SWAGA leader further challenged the idea of a unified northern voting bloc, noting that: “It’s a myth to talk about the North as a monolithic political entity. The region comprises at least three geopolitical zones and does not vote the same way all the time. There’s always been diversity of political interests in the North, just as in the South.”

Adeyeye also dismissed critics who claim the North will reject Tinubu’s re-election bid.

According to him, “Who are these people saying the North won’t vote for Asiwaju? They have no electoral value. We don’t even know them.”

“What I see are the northern APC governors, and even those from other parties are also showing loyalty and support for Asiwaju. I’ve not seen any person of real electoral value in the North opposing his second-term ambition.”

He maintained that northern governors are united in support for the president, and predicted that the region will deliver more votes for Tinubu in the next election cycle.

SWAGA, he added, had grown significantly since its inception and remains committed to promoting good governance and rallying support for the president’s development agenda, adding: “We are not campaigning for any political party.”

Adeyeye, however, stated that the group intends to bring everyone on board on its second mission for the president, astating further that: “We are prepared for massive and unprecedented mobilisation across the country for the well-deserved second-term election of this quintessential leader.”