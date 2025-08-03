NNPP Mocks PDP over Gale of Defections, Says Main Opposition Party Now an Empty House

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The Kano State Chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Hashim Dungurawa, has declared the end of the road for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), describing the party as an empty house, following the defections that hit the main opposition party.

He cited recent defections of its prominent members to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and others as proof that the PDP is politically dead.

Dungurawa asked: “How can a serious party allow its presidential candidate to leave the party? It means the party is not in place.



“And how can the party also allow its vice-presidential candidate to go to another party again? Are you not aware that Okowa has joined APC now, while Atiku is in ADC?”

He stated these while addressing journalists in Kano, asserting that the party’s collapse is now visible with the defection of its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his vice, former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, among others.

“There is no PDP in Kano State. Even to see an APC person in Kano is difficult. There’s only one party in Kano State.

“We have NNPP as a party and we have Kwankwasiyya as an organisation where people are trooping into,” he added.



On claims by the Kano PDP that it was bouncing back and forming a formidable force, the NNPP chairman queried: “You are bouncing to come back to the field or you are bouncing to go out of the field?

“So, they (PDP) are bouncing to go out of the field. They are nowhere to be found. By physical, by analysis, and by the personalities they put in place as the leaders of the party. “It shows that they are not ready to come back to Kano and even in Nigeria as a party.



“Because if you could remember, some two years back, I was the Vice Chairman of the party here in Kano State, Kano North. And by inclination, I happened to be the principal officer of the party. And whatever decision is taken, either in the state or in the national, we must be around because the city will acquire it.

“Till then, I understand that PDP will not go anywhere. They are not out for victory but for victimisation. They are out for witch-hunting. They are out for mischief. They are out for sycophancy.

“Nobody is doing PDP for its success. That is why we look at them and say, Are they the people that are going to manage the party?



“And the issue of ADC, that is enough to tell you that PDP is not organized. It’s not in place. I think the Atiku you just mentioned now who joined the ADC, is from the PDP.

“So, if you want to mention PDP structure or people that are influential in PDP, who are they? You will start with the presidential candidate.



“Atiku, he is no longer there. His vice, Okowa, is no longer there. Even the people who conducted the primaries before the 2023 general election, Amaechi, are now in ADC.

“Wike is there. He is now partly in PDP, partly in APC. This is to tell you that they are now left with an empty house.

“So, nobody is left in the PDP now. Only people who have nothing to do with this and that. That’s why you find them there.”

Responding to criticism from the PDP questioning the state government’s spending on key sectors like health, education, and infrastructure, Dungurawa described the PDP’s concerns as both “misplaced” and “politically motivated.”

Dungurawa said the NNPP government under Governor Abba Yusuf has shown unparalleled commitment to development and transparency.

“We thank them for acknowledging our presence, but unfortunately for them, they had eight years to govern and left nothing but unhelpful concrete structures and abandoned projects,” he said.