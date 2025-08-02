Oduwole Visits SAGLEV’s  EV Assembly Plant, Pledges FG’s Continual Support to MSMEs

Bennett Oghifo

The federal government has said it will continue to deliver workable reforms for small and medium sized enterprises (SMSE), as they scale, manufacture, and produce.

“We want them to be competitive”, said the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole during her visit to the electric vehicles assembly plant of SAGLEV in Ikorodu, Lagos, recently.

The Minister, who said she was visiting an EV plant for the first time, was accompanied by the Directo General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Joseph Osanipin.

Oduwole said, “This administration, from industrial policy to trade policy to investment policy is focused on Nigerian investors and putting them first. So, this is my first time in this capacity, visiting an EV plant and just to see the dexterity, the range of products available. This is affordable, this is sustainable. This is what can really jump start our transportation logistics businesses. So from a business perspective, they’re affordable. Vehicles under N20 million. There’re also opportunities for credit, and so that’s another thing that young Nigerians can look at. We talked about the transportation business Uber drivers, bolt and how they can lease vehicles like this, and they have the track record through technology to prove to their banks. We have the bankers to this project.

She said, “The Nigeria first policy of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to supporting investors exactly like the demographic we’re seeing here.”

She said the ministry had a domestic investors summit that focused on medium to large sized enterprises. “Now you would know that this project (SAGLEV EV plant) has been five years in the making, so the investor has committed significant funds, and what you see is an off take, an offshoot of years of planning, years of training, years of collaboration, partnerships, and now we have the fruit of it.”

On the company’s models, she said, “We’ve also have the highend range. I had the privilege of driving the highend range, and I really enjoyed it. You can see from my smile, these are vehicles that use like 80% less of power. I got the statistics from the chairman, and it’s really what can take Nigeria to the next level. What can help productivity, with projects like our coastal road. You know what that’s going to mean as a multiplier effect for the Nigerian economy. And so I’m really excited to see the opportunity of this supply for the demand that is in the Nigerian economy. Nigerians are extremely patriotic.”

Nigerians, she said like product made in the country, saying, “I think that we should stop this rhetoric of Nigerians not patronising Nigerian products. This is an investor who has brought in a product that is Chinese and going to be domiciled here, that’s in manufacturing. He also has his own brand that will be manufactured right here. SKD means you put different levels of finishing touches, but all the way with the opportunity to scale to CKD that’s the completely knocked down part to be manufactured here. This is what creates jobs. This is what makes competitiveness and this is what makes an economy grow. There’s no shortcut to the work it takes. So we really need to acknowledge and support investors who have taken the hard road of going to finding land, finding technical partners, going through trade facilitation with our ports, all the reforms that are ongoing now, and making sure they’re training young Nigerian technicians, making sure they’re also looking to how they would expand after finishing the Nigerian market, or even while finishing the Nigerian market, exporting to the African continental free trade area.

So it’s really such an opportunity for growth, and this is exactly what President Bola Ahmed Tinubu wants to see and how he wants to support domestic investors.”

On automotive policies, the Director General of NADDC, Joseph Osanipin said, “First of all, we came up with EV policy, that’s a vehicle electrification policy, which is already on. And then last week Thursday, we released the first National Occupational Standard, on how to maintain and how to service electric vehicles. This is the first curriculum that we are going to be using for training the technicians.

“So all the universities, Technical Colleges of Education and all the polytechnics are going to derive their curriculum from this National Occupational Standard, which is going to be used to train people that will work on electric vehicles. These are part of the policy we have brought up to support the adoption of electric vehicles in Nigeria.

The CEO of SAGLEV, Dr Gbenga Faleye said it was more productive to assemble or manufacture vehicles in Nigeria than import full-bodied vehicles because the country’s engineers, technicians and students in schools of technology will gain hands-on knowledge.

He said the imported car “does nothing. But if you give incentive for import duty, tell those people who are importing the car that you have to add value here by assembling it here. Very simple. If we can do it, other people can do it too. Just simply insist, manufacture it here, do the SKD here and verify that the SKD is being brought in appropriately. It’s very simple. So that’s one challenge. Of course, the ease of doing business is there. I have to confess, I’m not a critic of government because, I just don’t do it. It’s not productive. I want to focus on the positives. So the government is indeed changing a lot of things. The importation picture is slowly changing.”

