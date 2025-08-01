South West PDP Commends Ex-Governor Fayemi’s Courage to Speak Truth to Power

•Says only those with integrity deficit still applaud Tinubu’s maladministration

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti





The Southwest chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has lauded a former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, for his rare display of courage and sincerity in speaking truth to power, describing his recent comment as a reflection of the true Ekiti spirit, principled, disciplined, and people-driven.

In a viral video that has sparked public-wide discourse, Fayemi openly criticised the Bola Tinubu-led federal government for its insensitivity to the plight of Nigerians.

He highlighted, among others, the deplorable condition of federal roads in Ekiti State and the worsening national economy, saying the masses were unhappy, and the government could no longer feign ignorance of their suffering.

Reacting to the development, the PDP in the Southwest, in a statement by its Zonal Publicity Secretary, Chief Sanya Atofarati, hailed Fayemi for standing on the side of truth and the people, despite being a stalwart of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Dr. Fayemi has demonstrated uncommon courage by rising above partisan sentiments to speak the minds of millions of Nigerians. This is a rare trait among APC leaders, and we commend him for choosing integrity over political convenience.

“He has proven himself a true son of Ekiti, not one swayed by stomach infrastructure, but by conscience and compassion.”

The PDP noted that Fayemi’s remarks only echoed what millions of Nigerians were saying daily, that the country was on the brink under a government that has become synonymous with hardship, failed promises, and economic mismanagement.

The party further stated that, “Only those suffering from integrity deficit can still applaud this maladministration, while many of those who brought the Tinubu government to power now live in regret. Nigeria has been hijacked by a cartel of power mongers who are disconnected from the realities of everyday Nigerians.”

The PDP, therefore, called on all well-meaning Nigerians, irrespective of party affiliation, to come together to salvage the country from the grip of inept leadership.

“Dr. Fayemi has taken a bold step. We urge other leaders of conscience, within and outside the APC, to emulate his example. The time to rescue Nigeria from her hijackers is now.”