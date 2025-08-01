I’ve Never Failed in Winning Party Ticket, Atiku Hints at Bid, Sends a Subtle Message

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has stirred fresh political buzz after hinting at a possible run in the 2027 presidential election, telling journalists that a formal announcement would be made in due course.

Atiku made the remarks during a brief exchange with the press, as captured in a viral post shared on his X account

When pressed about his intentions in the next election, and a timeline for declaring his candidacy, the 77-year-old politician, who had attempted at presidency since 1993,replied with a confident smile: “We will let you know. We will give you formal announcement.”

Also asked what he would do if he didn’t clinch the party’s presidential ticket, Atiku, said, “Have I ever failed to get the ticket? I’m confident.”

His comments didn’t stop there. Addressing the growing calls for younger candidates to take centre stage, Atiku defended his place in the race, saying, “Let the youths contest now. It’s democracy.”

Meanwhile, the President of ECK Foundation, Dr. Emeka Kalu, has said he was rooting for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s 2027 presidential ambition because he was a detribalised Nigerian and has the necessary experience to take the country out of the present economic and security challenges.

A statement by Kalu cited Atiku’s experience and tenacity as key factors that made him a strong candidate to defeat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

He also said supporting Atiku could be “a strategic move for the Igbo people, potentially paving the way for Mr. Peter Obi in the future and giving the Igbo community a say in the Nigeria’s power dynamics.”

Kalu further said Atiku’s leadership experience and vision was the “essential assets for revitalising Nigeria’s economy,” noting that Atiku’s tenure as Vice President showcased his ability to drive economic liberalisation, trade investments, and job creation.