IATA Urges African Governments to Reduce Aviation Taxes

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has called on African states to reduce taxes and charges on air travel in Africa.

The global body complained that taxes and charges in air travel in the region were 15 per cent higher than the global average.

IATA emphasised that it is critical that governments on the continent understand that the greatest value that aviation brings to an economy is catalytic, noting that transporting travellers and goods stimulates job creation and destroying demand with excessive taxation puts a brake on economic and social development.

IATA said that where charges are used to fund critical aviation infrastructure, coordination between industry and government is essential, noting that the aim must be to build growth-supporting infrastructure that is cost-efficient and scalable.

On blocked funds, IATA said airlines cannot operate in a market if they are unable to repatriate revenues generated, which is guaranteed in international treaties and bilateral agreements.

It regretted that the $1 billion of airline revenues being blocked from repatriation by African governments (as of May 2025)—73 per cent of total global blocked funds—is an impediment to maintaining Africa’s international connectivity, disclosing that blocked funds are spread across 26 African countries.

IATA remarked that airlines facing blocked funds often reduce flight frequencies or suspend routes. To facilitate aviation’s economic and social benefits, governments need to live up to their international obligation and remove all barriers to airline revenue repatriation.