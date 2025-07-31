  • Thursday, 31st July, 2025

Babcock VC Unveils New Horizons’ N1.5bn ICT Centre

Business | 1 hour ago

The Vice Chancellor, Babcock University, Prof. Ademola Tayohas unveiled a 2,000-seater capacity ICT Centre, built and equipped with modern ICT facilities by New Horizons, a foremost ICT Training Institute.

The three-storey building has six classrooms in each floor that can accommodate a minimum of 50 students in a class, including seat-outs, offices and halls that are fully equipped with flat-screen computers and modern ICT facilities that cut across Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics, Internet of Things (IoTs), among others.

Speaking at the unveiling, which marks part of the university’s 23rd convocation activities, the Vice Chancellor thanked New Horizons for the donation of the facility to the universitycommumity, which he said, would boost learning of new ICT skills, including AI.   

“The university has been in collaboration with New Horizons for the training of our students in ICT certification courses. The reason why our students are doing very well in their studies is because of the digital literacy skills that New Horizon is offering our students. Every student from level-one takes ICT certification courses offered by New Horizon and that has helped the students to excel in their studies,” the Vice Chancellor said. CEO, New Horizons Nigeria, Mr. Tim Akano, said: “We are not unveiling the building alone. We are also unveiling the resources inside the building. We brought in customised all-in-one systems, including some equipment for Robotics and AI. We also made provision for a garden and we are dedicating the garden to the five principal officers of the university. Each of them will plant a symbolic lemon tree that signifies health, prosperity, fidelity, cleansing, longevity,
protection and love.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.