Babcock VC Unveils New Horizons’ N1.5bn ICT Centre

The Vice Chancellor, Babcock University, Prof. Ademola Tayohas unveiled a 2,000-seater capacity ICT Centre, built and equipped with modern ICT facilities by New Horizons, a foremost ICT Training Institute.

The three-storey building has six classrooms in each floor that can accommodate a minimum of 50 students in a class, including seat-outs, offices and halls that are fully equipped with flat-screen computers and modern ICT facilities that cut across Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics, Internet of Things (IoTs), among others.

Speaking at the unveiling, which marks part of the university’s 23rd convocation activities, the Vice Chancellor thanked New Horizons for the donation of the facility to the universitycommumity, which he said, would boost learning of new ICT skills, including AI.

“The university has been in collaboration with New Horizons for the training of our students in ICT certification courses. The reason why our students are doing very well in their studies is because of the digital literacy skills that New Horizon is offering our students. Every student from level-one takes ICT certification courses offered by New Horizon and that has helped the students to excel in their studies,” the Vice Chancellor said. CEO, New Horizons Nigeria, Mr. Tim Akano, said: “We are not unveiling the building alone. We are also unveiling the resources inside the building. We brought in customised all-in-one systems, including some equipment for Robotics and AI. We also made provision for a garden and we are dedicating the garden to the five principal officers of the university. Each of them will plant a symbolic lemon tree that signifies health, prosperity, fidelity, cleansing, longevity,

protection and love.”