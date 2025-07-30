Reserved Seats Bill: Lawmakers, UNDP, Activists Backs Bill Reserving 182 Legislative Seats for Women

Juliet Akoje in Abuja





Chair of the House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development, Rep. Kafilat Ogbara (APC-Lagos), has urged broad-based support for a bill that would create 182 new legislative seats reserved specifically for women across Nigeria’s political system.

Speaking at a press briefing held Tuesday at the National Assembly in Abuja, Ogbara expressed deep concern over the continued underrepresentation of women in governance, especially in legislative roles, despite women accounting for nearly 50 per cent of Nigeria’s population.

She explained that the Reserved Seats for Women Bill was introduced to correct that imbalance by legally allocating a set number of seats to women in both the National Assembly and state Houses of Assembly.

Ogbara called on all relevant actors, including public officials, civil society groups, and ordinary citizens to back the initiative. She described it as a necessary step towards removing longstanding obstacles that had prevented women from participating fully in the country’s political processes.

The lawmaker emphasised that the bill went beyond legislative reform, adding that it represents a broader national commitment to inclusive governance and gender equity.

She appealed to the public to support the effort to build a fairer Nigeria where women’s voices were not only heard but also actively shaped national policies and drove sustainable development.

Ogbara outlined the bill’s provisions, which included one reserved seat for women in each of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Additionally, it proposed three reserved seats for women in each state House of Assembly.

She stressed that the bill was inclusive, with specific measures to ensure representation of women from varied and historically underrepresented groups, including young women, women with disabilities, and those from marginalised communities.

According to her, “This legislation isn’t just about increasing headcounts and that it’s about ensuring that women’s voices, experiences, and priorities are integrated into the policymaking process.

“It also aligns with global commitments, such as the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 5, which focuses on gender equality.”

Echoing her support, Senator Ireti Kingibe reinforced the idea that when women committed to a cause, they delivered tangible results.

Kingibe encouraged women to collaborate both among themselves and with supportive male allies to ensure the bill’s passage.

She highlighted how Nigeria’s limited female legislative representation weakened its standing in global parliamentary platforms.

Kingibe argued that the bill was not just about representation, but it was a tool for unleashing Nigeria’s full development potential by ensuring more balanced and effective governance.

UNDP Nigeria Country Representative, Ms. Elsie Attafuah, applauded the 10th National Assembly for advancing the bill, describing it as a critical turning point in Nigeria’s democratic journey.

Calling it more than a proposal, Attafuah celebrated the leadership and resilience of Nigerian women, citing their success in multiple spheres, including the Super Falcons, champions of the most recent Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

She stated that women currently occupied less than five per cent of legislative seats in Nigeria, calling this a glaring inequality that demands urgent structural change.

Attafuah pledged UNDP’s continued support for the bill and broader efforts to promote inclusive governance.

Secretary-General of Association of Women Traditional Title Holders in Nigeria, Princess Nikky Onyeri, described the proposed legislation as both timely and vital.

Onyeri condemned the systemic exclusion of half the country’s population from decision-making and argued that greater inclusion of qualified women in leadership roles would significantly benefit economic growth and development across sectors.

She appealed to lawmakers and the presidency to pass the bill, voicing optimism based on President Bola Tinubu’s supportive stance on gender issues and the House leadership’s ongoing encouragement.

Onyeri issued a nationwide call to action, asking men, women, traditional rulers, and even sceptics to unite in backing the legislation.

She framed the bill as a collective opportunity to build a more inclusive and effective political system in Nigeria.